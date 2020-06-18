The 2020 Upper Dublin Medals program was a show stopper! An estimated 170 viewers tuned in to enjoy the virtual celebration of this 36th annual prestigious and unique program, prudently taped prior to the big reveal on June 14.
The medal recipients and presenters were stellar, with meaningful commentary and gracious acceptance remarks. The event honored the 2020 recipients: Meg Place, educator, Jarrettown principal; Inter-Faith Housing Alliance, non-profit group; Ronald Feldman, posthumously, citizen; and student finalists Amy Gong and Annie Cheng. All student nominees, previous medal winners, and event sponsors were recognized as well.
The renowned triumphs of the medalists are clearly models for character development, academic and professional achievement, volunteer service, and commitment throughout the Upper Dublin community
The program opened with a special treat by the Lovely Day Social Distance Club, which includes harmonious vocal and instrumental performances by Upper Dublin staff, parents, students and graduates, coordinated by teacher Sean Kennedy, Sandy Run Middle School.
Deepest appreciation to event supporters: Boles, Smyth Associates; Stantec; Sal Paone Builders; Ambler Flower Shop, Kirkland Printing, and No Bare Walls Framing Studio.
A genuine thank you is extended to the community for its unwavering support for the program, produced by four partnering entities: Upper Dublin Township; Upper Dublin School District; Fort Washington Business Alliance; and the Upper Dublin Education Foundation, which benefits from event proceeds. Your donations help support student scholarships and innovative teaching programs that enhance student success. Visit udefoundation.org to make any size donation. The foundation is a 501 (c) 3 organization
If you wish to view the awards ceremony, visit the Upper Dublin School District You Tube channel. A lovely day awaits you.
Upper Dublin Medals Planning Committee Partners
Glenn Griffin, FWBA Pres.
Paul Leonard, UDT Manager
Heidi Yutzler-Overton, UDEF Pres.
Steve Yanni, UDHS Superintendent