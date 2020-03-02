I attended the meeting of the Upper Dublin Committee on Planning, Parks and Library on February 25 and was glad that vehicle access to the new library was addressed by the township's traffic engineer. One of his suggestions was to restrict access to the new library from Highland Avenue as follows: Ingress only from the west (traffic on Highland coming from Pinetown Rd.) and egress only to the east (traffic going toward Camp Hill Road). All other ingress and egress would be from the Virginia Drive side.
I and, I'm sure, many other residents who live to the north and west of the new site (i.e., toward the township buildings and high school) would be ill-served under that plan. We would have to egress onto busy Virginia and Delaware Drives, loop around to Pinetown Road, and join the congestion coming west on Delaware and north on Pinetown, particularly in the late afternoon. The dozen or so residents who live on Highland Avenue have been very vocal against any access to the new library from their street. Their self-interest is understandable, but they do a disservice to the many near-by residents who need that access.
I recall Township Manager Paul Leonard's reasonable suggestion last year that there indeed be full access to the site from Highland Avenue with the following restriction: No drive-throughs from Virginia Drive to Highland Avenue on the library site (and vice-versa); come in from Virginia Drive and leave only to Virginia Drive; come in from Highland Avenue and leave only to Highland Avenue. This restriction would prevent traffic from using the library site as a cut-through route and would certainly prevent potential congestion on Highland Avenue.
Upper Dublin residents should give this message serious consideration as the late-May opening date for the new library approaches. It is important to let their Commissioner know how they feel about this issue. They can e-mail the Commissioners at commissioners@upperdublin.net.
Bill Marmer
Fort Washington