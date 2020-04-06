In compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf and the Office of Commonwealth Libraries’ directives, all public libraries, including Wissahickon Valley Public Library (WVPL), are closed until further notice.
No fines or fees will be implemented while the libraries are closed. Library staff are asking patrons to hold on to currently borrowed materials. Book drops are closed.
As a further precaution, all WVPL library programs are cancelled indefinitely, but the library will be providing programs online.
Beginning April 7, children’s librarian Miss Erin will hold storytimes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 AM each week on the Montco Libraries Stories and Activities YouTube channel. The channel is not searchable, but a link will be posted on the library’s web site at wvpl.org.
Also coming soon will be a story challenge and art dare for elementary-age children. Miss Erin will post a writing prompt and art theme each week. Details will be announced on WVPL's facebook page and on their web site.
In addition to online programs, the library has many virtual services already in place.
Patrons can borrow eBooks, audiobooks, videos, and more through two online library services, Hoopla and Overdrive, both of which can be accessed through the library’s website at https://wvpl.org/eresources.
Digital magazines and comics are available to access from home at https://wvpl.org/eresources/digital-magazines-and-comics.
From the library’s web site, patrons can access many more online resources.
Some of these include:
- Learning Express test preparation, resume and skill building library
- Power Library educational resources
- Tumblebooks for children - animated storybooks, games, and puzzles
- Scholastic BookFlix, a literary resource that pairs classic video storybooks with related nonfiction ebooks
Fans of children’s librarian Miss Michelle can sing along with her by watching a previously recorded video on YouTube. A link to this is available on the library’s facebook page @wvplibrary.
The video was recorded as part of the Wissahickon School District's "Born to Read" initiative.
Residents of Lower Gwynned and Whitpain Townships and Ambler Borough can apply for and receive a WVPL library card through the library’s website. Card applications should be sent to eshane@wvpl.org.
Upper Dublin Library
The Upper Dublin Library has opened the UDPL Resource Center at www.udpl.org to connect the community with the resources they need during the CO-VID 19 pandemic.
From the new UDPL Resource Center at www.udpl.org, connect with the resources you need. Speak with or email a librarian 7 days/week, search and borrow from our vast online collections, including books, movies, music, and educational tools. Find links to reliable CO-VID 19 information and health and human services organizations, plus much more. Also, apply for a library card to take advantage of all the library has to offer online!
Upper Dublin residents who do not have a library card and would like to take advantage of the Library’s digital collections, which includes thousands of books, movies, music, and audiobooks may now sign up for a library card. Find the application form on the Library’s Resource Center page under the FAQs at www.udpl.org or apply directly at www.udpl.typeform.com/to/uEPHFc
Whether you need assistance borrowing ebooks, researching a topic or seeking book recommendations, the UDPL librarians are here for you. Contact them by email or at 215-628-8744 during Ask a Librarian hours. For more info, visit: www.upperdublinlibrary.org/contact-us/
Keep an eye out on the library’s calendar at www.udpl.org and Facebook @upperdublinlibrary and Twitter @UDPLibrary accounts for upcoming virtual programs, story times and classes!