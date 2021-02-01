LOWER GWYNEDD -- The Lower Gwynedd Township Board of Supervisors has launched a communication survey to determine how community members get the information they need to live, work, and participate in their township.
From news about community initiatives, to how to sign up to speak at a public meeting, to emergency road closures and special events like Pike Fest, there’s a lot of information the community members need. The on-line, anonymous survey can be taken here until it closes February 12. The results will help township leaders determine:
- Where township members get news about the township, from local news outlets to the township newsletter, website, and social media feeds.
- Whether they receive all the information they need.
- The effectiveness of existing communication tools, such as the Ttownship newsletter.
- What other means of communication would be useful.
Survey participants are also invited to participate in a focus group that will delve deeper into these questions than a survey can. All responses from both the electronic survey and the focus group will remain anonymous.
Individuals requesting a paper copy of the survey can do so by contacting 215-884-6499.
The survey was developed by Communication Solutions Group Inc. of Jenkintown. Communication Solutions will also compile and analyze the survey data, conduct the focus group, audit the various means by which the township communicates with its residents and other stakeholders, and assist township commissioners in using all information gathered to develop a more robust and effective communication strategy.
If you require translation services on this survey or would prefer to receive a hard copy of the survey or have it administered via phone, please contact the research company that is administering the survey at 215-884-6499 and ask for Leza Raffel.
“We are hoping to get some new ideas and candid feedback to ensure that we are doing our best job at keeping our residents abreast of township news and activities,” said Lower Gwynedd Township Manager Craig McAnally.”