SPRINGFIELD — A man who pointed what turned out to be a fake gun at another motorist Feb. 6 was captured following a vehicle chase and foot pursuit.
Justin Cook, 23, of West Reading, Pa., the operator of the vehicle, and his passenger, Michael Casella, 24, of Reading, Pa., were arrested, and a fake gun and controlled substances were recovered, according to Springfield police.
At 5:18 p.m. police received a call that there was an armed man wearing a camouflage mask covering his face in an Acura at Paper Mill Road and Cheltenham Avenue, Springfield police reported. A responding officer noticed the vehicle stopped on Cromwell Road off Cheltenham Avenue with two males out of the vehicle, police said.
While the passenger, who complied with police, was being detained, the driver attempted to get back in the vehicle, and when the officer attempted to grab the driver, he drove off, briefly dragging the officer, police said. Other officers pursued the vehicle, which took off toward Paper Mill and turned right onto Skyline drive, which is a cul-de-sac, police said.
As officers attempted to stop him, the driver maneuvered around one police vehicle and hit a second, at which point the driver exited the vehicle and fled into backyards on the street, where he was taken into custody with the help of a Cheltenham police officer, police said.
Cook, who was taken for a blood test, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police, terroristic threats, prohibitive possession of a weapon, simple assault, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, loitering and prowling at night, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
He was arraigned before District Judge Katherine McGill and taken to Montgomery County Prison on $500,000 cash bail.
Casella was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned before Judge McGill and taken to Montgomery County Prison on bail set at 10% of $20,000.
Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Feb. 25.