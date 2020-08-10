We are here to help you. Things are really uncertain right now in the world. The food pantry offers a monthly food service (including frozen meat and baked goods, fresh dairy items as well as shelf stable foods like pasta, beans, drinks and snacks). We offer fresh produce on our food service days and often other days in our parking lot. Non-food items are available as well; such as diapers and toiletries.
We have a clothing boutique for all ages where you can come “shop” once a month for your family.
We hand out food in Ambler on Monday and Wednesday mornings between 9:15 and 11:15am. In North Hills, we hand out food on Thursday mornings between 9:30-11:30am. If you can’t make it during those times, please call us and let us know; we will figure out a better time.
We have other programs including a backpack program, turkey boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas filled with all the fixings and a holiday gift program for kids up to 17 years old. Call us to find out more.
Zip codes we serve: 19002, 19025, 19031,19034, 19048, 19075, 19422, 19424, 19437, 19477 and 19038 (N. Hills pantry only).
To become a client: Please come by during our food service hours with a photo ID and any current income documents. We’ll have you answer a few questions about your household and give you more details about our services. It’s that easy! Call if you have any questions: 215-628-3002.
Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard
“Neighbors helping Neighbors”