Community events
"Under the Bonnet": Begins 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Feb 15th. La Mott Library and Rec Center 7420 Sycamore Ave Elkins Park. Presented by Beacon Theatre Productions. A tenacious woman who spent her life fighting for the rights of women and African Americans, Lucretia Mott abided by the Quaker tenet that all people are equal. She helped found the Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society, and co-wrote the Declaration of Sentiments for the first Women’s Rights Convention (1848) in Seneca Falls, New York, igniting the fight for women’s suffrage. Our performance on 2/16 includes a post-show discussion featuring panelists Dr. Debonair Oates-Primus (Assistant Professor of English at Community College of Philadelphia), Jean Warrington (Executive Director of Historic Fair Hill), and playwright Shelli Pentimall Bookler. The run time for this event is 80 minutes. This 40-minute play with post-show talk back will be touring the Philadelphia area February 15th through March 22nd, 2020 and will be relaunched in the summer and early fall of 2020.Contact us at: info@beacontheatreproductions.org for more informationor call 267-415-6882.
Book sales: The Friends of the E. Cheltenham Library will hold their February book sale on the following days and times:Tuesday, Feb. 11-1-3 p.m.Wed., Feb. 12- 7:00 p.m.-8:45 p.m.Fri., Feb. 14- 1 p.m.-4:45 p.m.Sat., Feb. 15- 10 a.m. -3:45 p.m. Rowland Community Center 400 Myrtle Ave. Cheltenham. All proceeds benefit the library.
The Friends of the Elkins Park Free Library holds its February Used-Book Sale, Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23, 12, 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., 563 East Church Road, Elkins Park. Sale includes over 15,000 books, CDs, DVDs, ephemera and more. Several BOGO specials this month!
Open house: Abington Friends School Admission Open House 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Mar 14th Abington Friends School 575 Washington Lane Jenkintown. See inside Abington Friends School at our last Open House of the 2020-2021 Admission season. Meet our staff, students, faculty and take a tour. The event ends with an information fair offered for you to learn about the curriculum philosophy, over 50 clubs and activities, opportunities in experiential learning and global travel, student accolades, performing and visual arts, Robotics, athletics, our thriving diversity and inclusion program and each academic department.
Free Art Exhibits: Enjoy 3 free art exhibits by visiting Northampton and Huntingdon Valley Libraries. Visit Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Rd., Huntingdon Valley from Jan 6 to March 2, 2020. There is an ongoing art exhibit at the Warminster Library, 1076 Emma Lane, Warminster. Visit each Library and enjoy the art works.
Oscar Night: 5 pm to 10 pm on Feb. 9. Come join your family and your friends at the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road, Philadelphia, and be your own judge. We will play several movies that are nominated for an Academy Award, including one kids movie, and you can choose to see one. Afterwards, enjoy a delicious pasta dinner as we live stream the Oscars show on the big screen. The cost for this very special evening is $20 per adult, $10 per child over 7 years of age. Babysitting will also be available with pre-registration for a flat fee of $5 per child. To make your reservation, or for further details, please contact the synagogue office at 215-677-1600.
Predict the Oscars: 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Feb 9. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am 971 Old York Road Abington. Presented by Dr. Moylan Mills, professor emeritus of integrative arts at Penn State Abington, widely respected for his knowledge of the film and entertainment industry. For more information call:Miriam Buchsbaum215 470-5264 ADMISSION IS FREE
Movie series: Pennypack Farm & Education Center - 11th Annual Sustainable Movie Series "More Than Honey" - February 25, 2020 Ambler Theater, 108 E. Butler Pike, Ambler. Doors open at 6:00 with vendors, film starts at 7:00 with a Q&A to follow www.amblertheater.org; www.pennypackfarm.org $12 per movie; $30 for the series (3 films); $10 for students and theater members
Life is a Cabaret: Ever dream of being on Broadway? Area seniors are invited to join us at Blue Bell Place for a very exciting class, during which we will create our very own musical cabaret. Whether you want to be a performer, stage designer or choreographer, there is a place for you! Please RSVP in advance to 610-624-1198 to attend. This class is free and takes place in the 2nd Floor Activity Room. 11 a.m. Feb. 3, 17, March 2,9,16,23; April 6, 13, 20. 777 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell.
Old York Road Garden Club: February 13 meeting 12:30 pm. "Don't Throw it Grow It" presented by Marda Craig a member of Old York Road Garden Club. Almost any unprocessed fruit, vegetable, or herb can be grown into a decorative house plant. Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 Old York Road (611), Jenkintown, PA Visitors are free and welcome to come early (11:30 a.m.) for our Mini-Flower Show and bring a sandwich; salad, dessert and tea are provided.
The Promise Is Hope and Homestead Collective: 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Feb 14th 2020. Folk duo + married couple, The Promise is Hope, will join fellow indie/folk duo, Homestead Collective, at The Homestead - Glenside, a brand new music venue run by Homestead Collective themselves. Bring your valentine for an intimate evening of songs and stories on February 14th. This show is also BYOB. Doors 6:30, Music 7:30.Tickets are $12 advance/$15 at the door and can be reserved at bit.ly/homestead0214
Jenkins Arboretum
9th ANNUAL VISITORS’ PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: Exhibition: Saturday, February 15 through Sunday, March 29 Open daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm Closing Reception: Saturday, March 29 from 2:00 – 4:00pm Please check our website for details and entry form. www.jenkinsarboretum.org. No registration required
BELVIDERE: EVOLUTION OF A PLANTSMAN’S GARDEN: Tuesday, February 18 from 1:00 – 2:30pm Presented by Andrew Bunting, Vice President of Public Horticulture at the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society. Andrew Bunting will explore the 20-year development of his garden in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. For the first 15 years of the development of the garden Andrew was Curator at the Scott Arboretum of Swarthmore College. Many parts of the garden reflect his passion for collecting unusual plants. This presentation will also cover the design process he used to create many garden spaces which today include a patio for growing tropicals in pots, a summer house converted from a detached garage, and a 4,000-square foot vegetable garden that he co-manages with his neighbor. Join us for this personal journey through the trial, tribulations, and success of creating a home garden. Free for members of Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens and/or Woodlea Garden Club. $5 for non-members. No registration required.
MACRAME WORKSHOP: Saturday, February 22 from 10:00am – 12:00pm Led by Tara Vent, Hamilton Educational Fellow at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens.Join us for a morning of knot tying in the greenhouse! In this macramé workshop, participants will learn a few basic knots to make a plant hanger while enjoying the warmth and verdure of the greenhouse in winter. Students are welcome to bring along any plant, special pot, small terrarium, or vase to incorporate in their design. Light refreshments will be served. All materials are provided and all skill levels are welcome. $30 for members, $40 for non-members. Registration required. Participants may register on Eventbrite.com
Libraries
Abington Township Public Library
Abington Free Library is located at 1030 Old York Road, Abington. For more information, call 215-885-5180 or visit the library’s website, www.abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens, Wed nights at 7-8 pm, Jan 15, Feb 12, & March 18. Ages 12-18. Play the classic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Using your storytelling skills, you’ll create a character and join other adventurers to complete quests, slay monsters, and achieve personal goals. Beginners welcome! Register at the Information Desk (215-885-5180, ext. 113) or go online at abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Socrates Cafe: This club meets every second Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Genealogical Society: Old York Road Genealogical Society meets every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Book Discussion Group: Daytime Book Discussion Group meets every first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.
Computer classes: Abington Free Library offers a one-hour class, one-on-one with a volunteer computer aide, tailored to a person’s need. The class could cover basic computer skills, the internet, iPad, email, Microsoft Word or Excel. By appointment only; call 215-885-5180 ext. 28.
Used books: BookCellar used book hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and browse through our extensive collection. We are located in the lower level of the Abington Free Library. All our books, movies and music are for sale at bargain prices. BookCellar books are also sold on Amazon. Due to a high volume of book donations (a good thing!), donations will now be accepted at the circulation desk on Wednesdays to Saturdays only.
Decaffeinated and Unwired: Come to the Abington Free Library for “Decaffeinated and Unwired” and talk with decaf coffee and new friends every fourth Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sunday’s NYT Crossword Puzzle: Every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m., join us at a table in the South end of the library. Feel free to bring a cup of coffee, your neighbor or best friend, a pencil or pen (although we’ll supply them, too), even your half-finished puzzle from yesterday. Puzzling aloud is highly recommended. Drop-in event, no registration.
Teen Creative Writing Club: The Abington Township Public Library will host a Teen Creative Writing Club for ages 12 to 18 the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hone your creative writing skills through fun prompts and exercises. Share your work and get feedback. Register at the Information Desk, call 215-885-5180 ext. 13, email AskAbington@gmail.com or visit abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Computer Tutors: Meet with a computer tutor for one hour at the library. Get help with internet, tablets, smartphones, programs or any other miscellaneous computer questions you may have. Contact the Information Desk at 215-885-5180 ext. 13 to make an appointment.
East Cheltenham Free Library
Toddler class: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. This class teaches creative expression, social skills, listening comprehension, sign language and the foundations of reading and math through stories, songs and finger plays. For ages birth to 3.
Preschool Class: Preschool Class takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This class helps children develop kindergarten readiness skills by teaching concepts such as the days of the week, letters, counting, rhyming words, weather, colors and shapes. The class also features stories, music and movement activities and a craft. For ages 3 to 5.
Elkins Park Library
Information: 563 Church Road, Elkins Park; 215-635-5000
Teensy Tales Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music, rhymes and games for babies through age 2.
Once Upon a Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
Introduction to the Digital Media Lab: Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get an introduction to everything you can do in the Digital Media Lab. The Digital Media Lab has conversion kits for slides, VHS cassettes, vinyl records, cassettes and two scanners. Each of the two stations also provides access to the Adobe Creative Cloud software suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Registration required.
Glenside Library
Information: 215 S. Keswick Ave., Glenside; 215-885-0455
Toddler Storytime: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, rhymes and songs for ages 1 to 2.
Preschool Storytime: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
English Language and Civics Classes: Saturdays at 10 a.m. For adult English language-learners seeking U.S. citizenship.
Horsham Township Library
Information: 435 Babylon Road Horsham; 215-443-2609; horshamlibrary.org
Library Café: There are more than 2,000 books on sale at the library café’ with titles changing almost daily. Stop by, get a cup of coffee and a book or two anytime at your favorite library.
Huntingdon Valley Library
Information: 625 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley; 215-947-5138; hvlibrary.org.
Library Knitting: Knitters of all ages and experience levels are welcome to join us Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Library Yoga: Held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. Adults are invited to our ongoing, drop-in introductory yoga classes with certified instructor Theresa Landolfi. Each drop-in class is $7.
Friends of the Library: Friends of the Huntingdon Valley Library meets the first Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Check the library website for details.
Board of Trustees: Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Friday Movies: New releases shown every Friday at 11 a.m.
Jenkintown Library
460 York Road Jenkintown PA 19046
Website: https://www.jenkintownlibrary.org/
February 8th Valentine’s Party 1:00-2:00pm | Jenkintown Library Community Room Share the love. Join us again this year to share some love and get creative. We will be reading stories, doing crafts and decorating valentine cookies. Our family-friendly program is open to all ages. No registration is required for this free community event. Donations welcome
La Mott Free Library
Information: 7420 Sycamore Ave., La Mott; 215-635-4419
STEM Engineering Day: Wednesdays at 3 to 5 p.m. Build anything you can imagine with Magna-Tiles and Lincoln Logs. Ages 3 and up.
Roslyn Branch Library
Information: 2412 Avondale Ave., Roslyn; 215-886-9818
Stitch and Chat Fridays 1:00 - 3:00 Bring your own handiwork or use our materials. No registration necessary.
Lego Club Every Saturday between 10 am and noon.Ages 5 and up. No registration necessary.
Computer Tutoring Email, Word, Excel and basic help using the internet. Call for an appointment.
Play Date on Avondale Fridays Jan 17 - Feb 21 11am -12:30 pm Ages 2 - 5. No registration necessary
Pokemon Party Mon Jan 13 6:30-7:15 p.m. Ages 4 -10 Call to register.
Music and Movement Fridays Feb 28-Apr 3 11-11:45 a.m. Ages 1-5 Registration starts Feb 10
Pete the Cat: Time for Art Monday Feb 10 6:30-7:15 Ages 3 - 8 Registration starts Jan. 27
Friday Feb 14 Make birdseed yard decorations. All ages 11 - 11:30 a.m.
Call 215 886-9818 or go online at www.abingtonfreelibrary.org for registration
Southampton Free Library
Information: 947 Street Road, Southampton; 215-322-1415
February programs
Tinkering: The Southampton Free Library has received a grant to provide after school tinkering kits for children in elementary and middle school grades. The Tinkering Kit that was chosen consists of Ozobots, Beebots, Bloxels, Chromebooks, and more. The library will be hosting a series of drop in programs on Wednesday afternoons starting February 5th at 4:30 p.m. The idea is for the children to play, create, and tinker with various items in order to become more comfortable with basic concepts of coding. Each week, the library will highlight a new item from the kit, so that children can tinker with the item, create an understanding of how to use it, and then apply their new skill to the world around them. Registration is not necessary.
Music and Motion with Ms. Nancy, Monday, Feb. 3rd, 10th and 24th at 10:30 AM - Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance, and move with Ms. Nancy, a professional music teacher experienced in parent-child music programs. This is a walk-in program until full.
Come Play Mah Jongg!, Mondays, Feb. 3rd, 10th and 24th at 1:00 PM - Whether you are a seasoned player or a beginner, come join us for Mah Jongg! Beginners are welcome to play or observe. Bring Mah Jongg set and card if you have them.
Family Storytime, Tuesdays, Feb. 4th – 25th and Fridays, Feb. 7th – 28th at 10:30 AM - Join us as we read books and sing songs! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Meet a Dentist Storytime, Tuesday, Feb. 4th at 10:30 AM - Join us as we meet Dr. Vincze from Dentistry 4 Kids! He will be reading and explaining the best way to care for our teeth! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Yarn Workers Group, Tuesdays, Feb. 4th – 25th at 1:00 PM - Enjoy some company while knitting, crocheting, or working on any other yarn project! This is for experienced yarn workers and not an instructional group. Registration required for new members.
Genealogy Workshop, Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 10:30 AM - Susan Koelble, a professional genealogist will lead a workshop on genealogical research and assist you with your own research on Feb. 5th at 10:30 A.M. Workshop is held every 1st Wednesday of the month at 10:30 AM. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by phone at (215) 322-1415.
Tinker Wednesdays, Wednesday, Feb. 5th – 26th at 4:30 PM - Come in and explore a new robot every Wednesday starting February 5th! Best for elementary aged children. Registration not required. This is a walk in program.
Adult Coloring, Thursdays, Feb. 6th and 10th at 1:00 PM - Please join us on the first and third Thursdays of the month for coloring, tea, music, and a homemade treat. This is a great opportunity for adults to socialize with old or new friends! Pencils, markers and gel pens are provided or you may bring your own. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Evening Book Club, Tuesday, Feb. 11th at 6:45 PM – This month's selection is The Library Book by Susan Orlean. Join us for an entertaining discussion.
Family Storytime with Olivia the mini-doxie , Tuesday Feb. 11th at 10:30 AM - Join us as we read books and sing songs and play with Olivia! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft.This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Tea with the BBC, Wednesday, Feb. 12th at 2:00 PM – Come watch episodes of Sherlock while enjoying tea and scones. Join us every 2nd Wednesday of the month for tea, treats and a BBC television mystery.
Adult Sensory Story Time, Thursday, Feb. 19th at 10:30 AM - Please join us for some stories and a fun craft on the 2nd Thursday of the month. This program is for adults with varying abilities. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
Love Storytime, Friday, Feb. 14th at 10:30 A.M. - Join us for a Valentine themed storytime! We'll read books, sing songs, and make Valentine's cards. We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Sensory Friendly Movie Time, Wednesday, Feb. 19th at 10:30 AM - Enjoy a sensory friendly viewing of a movie at the library. We will be showing X Men, Dark Phoenix. Reservations with group size required. Please register at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling (215) 322-1415.
Junior Master Gardeners: Tiny Tots, Wednesdays, Feb. 19th & 26th, Mar. 11th & 18th at 10:30 AM - Join us as we partner with Ms. Bonnie from Tyler State Park and learn all about gardening. There will be a short storytime followed by a hands on garden themed activity. Ages Preschool 3 to 5 year olds. Participants will have to register for all four weeks of the class. Parents/caregivers must stay in the room with the children; this is not a drop off program. Please register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Junior Master Gardeners (2nd to 4th grade), Wednesday, Feb. 19th – Mar. 25th at 1:00 PM - Join us as we partner with Ms. Bonnie from Tyler State Park and learn all about gardening. We'll be incorporating literacy along with a garden focused task each week. Participants will have to register for all six weeks of the class. Please register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Trivia at the Library, Wednesday, Feb. 19th at 2:00 PM – Our popular trivia game program is back for a new year. Try your luck and match wits with your friends and neighbors. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Story Tails Reading Program with the Women’s Animal Center, Thursday, Feb. 20th at 6:00 PM - Come help socialize a friendly, adoptable shelter animal by reading to them! While waiting for your turn to read, explore the library and make treats for the shelter animals! This is a walk-in program.
Activities in the Morning: Puzzle Swap and Sale, Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 10:30 AM - Love jigsaw puzzles? Here's a chance to swap out or purchase different ones. Drop off puzzles starting Saturday, February 1st and receive VIP tickets to gain early access from 10:00 - 10:30 on the day of the swap. (Receive one ticket for each puzzle dropped off; tickets can be redeemed for one puzzle each; if unable to attend early access period, tickets can be redeemed at any time during the day). During the regular hours of the swap, 10:30 - 5:00, puzzles can still be brought in to swap out or they may be purchased. Please only bring in puzzles with no missing pieces!
Think & Drink: Un-Valentine’s Day Trivia, Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 7:00 PM - Join us at Moss Mill Brewing Company for a drink and trivia. Impress your friends (or your date), outsmart a librarian, and maybe learn something. Come celebrate everything that is the opposite of Valentine’s Day! Join us to find out what we mean! Moss Mill Brewing Company is located at 109 Pike Circle Unit D, Huntingdon Valley.
Adult Sensory Activities, Thursday, Feb. 27th at 10:30 AM - Please join us for games, puzzles, projects and more. This program is for differently abled adults. Advance registration is required. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
American Sign Language Class, Saturdays, Feb. 29th – Apr. 4th at 11:00 AM - Learn the essentials! Build your ASL vocabulary! Speak with your hands! All of this and more in a welcoming, fun class with lots of interaction to begin your interest in the 4th most studied foreign language used in the United States. Open to ages 13 and up. Course taught by fully Deaf instructor, Tammy Carpenter, also known as OneFact ASL on YouTube. Register online at our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling the library at (215) 322-1415
Free Library of Springfield Township
8900 Hawthorne Lane, Wyndmoor. 215-836-5300Web address: freelibraryofspringfieldtownship.org
February 9 1:15 PM International Film Club Screening
February 10 10 AM Storytime Terrific 2’s and 3’s 10:30 AM-12:30 AM Pinochle 12:15 PM Mah Jongg 1-3 PM Knitters’ Group 6:30-7:30 PM Tail Waggin’ Tutors (kids K-6 read aloud to therapy dogs)
February 11 Storytime Playful Preschool (3+) 10:30 AM Mah Jongg 3 PM Teen Time 7 PM Parenting Workshop: Parenting with Positive Discipline
February 12 11 AM-1 PM Pinochle 12:15 PM Mah Jongg 3 PM Afternoon Book Club 6:30 PM Knit Night
February 13 10 AM Storytime Wonderful 1’s 12:15 PM Mah Jongg 7 PM Exploring with Ed: Tales about Tails
February 14 10 AM-4 PM Duplo Play Day 11 AM Storytime Yoga (18 mo.-5 yrs.) 1:30-3:30 PM Bridge 2 PM Movie Matinee
Upper Dublin Public Library
Information: The Upper Dublin Public Library is located at 805 Loch Alsh Avenue in Fort Washington. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-628-8744 or go to www.udpl.org.
UDPL FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS
The Harriet Tubman Living History Experience 7p Friday, February 28 Award winning writer & actress, Millicent Sparks brings the 19th century Underground Railroad heroine alive in this living history performance blending accounts of Tubman’s life with an acute sense of her personal qualities. Ages adult, teen, children 7 yrs & up.
David Baldacci - One Book One County 2p Friday, May 1. Tickets go on sale February 1 Montgomery County Libraries celebrates ONE BOOK, ONE COUNTY with bestselling author David Baldacci. Baldacci will discuss the latest installment in his Amos Decker series; the new book is due to be released on April 21, 2020. Book sale and signing to follow. Info & tickets - www.montcolibraries.org
Toy Story Film Series 1-3:30p Friday, February 14, Monday, February 17 & March 9 Revisit Buzz, Woody & the rest of the gang in the Teen Space. Grades 6-9.
CHILDREN’S FEBRUARY PROGRAMS
Tail Waggin’ Tutor 7-8p Wednesday, February 5-26 Practice your reading on a therapy dog. Ages 6-10 yrs. Registration required. Limited spots.
Saturday Events: Saturday, February 8:
Playtime @ UDPL 11a-Noon Come play with us @ UDPL. Ages 0-5 yrs.
Crafternoon 2-3p Valentine’s Day crafts & more! Ages 3-12 yrs.
LEGO Club! 46p Monday, February 10 Come and build with us! For ages 412 yrs.
Playtime @ the Library 10:30aNoon Monday, February 17 Play with us @ the UDPL! Blocks, dress up and lots of other toys! For ages 05 yrs.
Kids Advisory Board & Book Club 4:30-5:30p, Monday, February 24. Part book club, part advisory board, part taste testing. ALL FUN! For Grades 3-5. Online registration required.
Storytimes February 4 - April 28
Baby Storytime, 10:30-11a Friday For ages birth to 18 mo.
Wiggles & Giggles Toddler Storytime, 11-11:30 Friday For ages 18 mo to 3 years.
PreSchool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 Tuesday For ages 3-5 years.
UDPL FEBRUARY TEEN PROGRAMS
Intro to 3D Printing 6-7p Thursday, February 20 Learn the basics and design & print your own creation. Grades 7-9. Registration required.
UDPL FEBRUARY ADULT PROGRAMS
FABRIHOLICS 10aNoon every Thursday Use our STEAM lab has sewing machines, rotary cutters and more! Bring a project and sew with us! For ages 15yrs+.
UD Knitting 7-8:45p every Thursday All levels welcome. Bring your own supplies. For ages 15yrs+
Creative Writers Meetup Group 78:45p 2nd Monday of the month Register on meetup.com
Weekly ESL Conversation Groups 1:303p Every Tuesday or 78:30p or Every Wednesday
Come to our conversation group & improve your English speaking skills
APPRISE Medicare Counseling by Appt - Monday 10a or 11a State trained RSVP-MC Counselors will be available to help you through the Medicare process.
1on1 Computer Tutoring by Appointment 1 hr tutoring session with a computer tutor volunteer on topic of your choice. Registration & $5 Friends donation required. Contact Kay: 2156288744
Book Clubs (Check udpl.org for exact dates) History Book 7p 1st Tue of the month: For history buffs Bookworms 7:15p 1st Thu of the month. Book Bunch 1:30p 1st Mon of month.
Upper Moreland Free Public Library
Information: The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visituppermorelandlibrary.org.
Yoga series: The Isha Foundation will be presenting a three part yoga series at the Upper Moreland Free Public Library! Join us for a combination of yoga and meditation offered as a 60 minute module. Register for one date, or all three! Yoga with the Isha Foundation will be held the first Saturday of the month (January through March) from 11am-12pm. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required in advance. Please call 215-659-0741, email, or stop by the Information Desk to Register.
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill.
On-Going Events
Tuesday, February 4, 11, 18, 25 – 10:00am Preschool Sensory Storytime This storytime is designed for children ages 3 and up and their families/caregivers, and will be sensory friendly. All children ages 3 and up are welcome, including those with sensory integration disorders and autism spectrum disorders! There will be stories, music, and a sensory activity. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online or by calling 610-828-0441.
Tuesday, February 4, 11, 18, 25 – 11:00 or 11:30pm Babes & Books Storytime Babies up to about 18 months and their caregivers are invited for twenty minutes of songs, movement, stories, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Tuesday, February 4, 11, 18, 25 – 2:30pm Gentle Yoga Please wear comfortable clothing. $28 for 4 classes ($7/class); full payment is due by the first class on 1/7. $10 drop-in rate. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Library. New Student Special: New students who register for this session of classes will receive the first class free ($21 for 4 classes)! Refer a Friend Special: When you are a registered WJ Library Yoga student and you refer a friend to class, and he or she buys a session of classes, you will earn 1 free class for each referral! Registration: please send an email to acole@mclinc.org to register by Friday, February 3. By registering, you are committing to attend the session of classes and paying (by cash or check) in full at the first class.
Tuesday, February 4, 11, 18, 25 – 4:00pm Adult open game play–drop in Please join us every Tuesday for drop-in game play anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. Mah Jongg, Canasta, Bridge, Scrabble, etc. We’ll set up card tables and provide 3 Mah Jongg sets and some extra cards. Other board games from the Library’s collection upstairs may be brought down. Experienced players welcome! Please check the monthly calendar for any cancellations. Questions? Please contact Adam, the Adult Services Librarian, at 610-828-0441 ext. 103.
Tuesday, February 4, 11, 18, 25 – 6:00pm Dropped Stitches Experienced crafters are invited to join our group. Project assistance may be available from other attendees. All craftwork is welcome: knit, crochet, quilt, scrapbook, jewelry-making, etc. *Please note that this is not an instructional class. If you are interested in knitting or crochet lessons, please email jeanesinfo@mclinc.org and we will let you the next time a class is offered.* No need to register ~ just drop in!
Wednesday, February 5, 12, 19, 26 – 10:15am Tales for Tots Storytime Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, February 5, 12, 19, 26 – 11:15am Mother Goose Storytime Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Wednesday, February 5 – 6:00pm Family Movie Join us for free popcorn and a newly released family movie. No registration necessary. Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Thursday, February 6, 13, 20, 27 – 10:00am Qi Gong with Ernest In the Board Room, qi-gong. $10 per week, payable the first week of the month —a portion benefits the Library. QI GONG is a slow moving form of meditation for health and well-being, through coordination of breath with upper and lower body movement. It may be performed sitting in a chair. *First-time attendees receive a free class. Please wear loose clothing. No registration is required. *Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise program.*
Thursday, February 6, 13, 20, 27 – 10:15am Mother Goose Storytime Children ages about 18- to 36-months and their caregivers are invited for thirty minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and more. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Thursday, February 6, 13, 20, 27 – 11:15am Tales for Tots Storytime Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited for forty-five minutes of songs, finger plays, stories, rhymes, and a craft. No registration is required. Siblings are welcome!
Friday, February 7 – 9:30am Career Networking Group Are you unemployed or in transition? You are invited to attend a support/networking group meeting here every first Friday morning of the month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. We provide a supportive environment where members can get ideas, direction, support, solve problems, learn or improve skills, and network to improve their job search and career. The group also provides a safe, caring environment to discuss the personal/emotional issues related to job search and career management. Those in transition, unemployed, or under-employed are welcome to attend and bring friends! Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, please visit www.meetup.com/Career-Networking-Group-in-Montgomery-County-Meetup or email careercounselor1@comcast.net.
Friday, February 7, 14, 21, 28 – 10:00 Tai Chi for Health – Lifestyle Movements This class is appropriate for beginners, those familiar to tai chi, and excellent as a ‘skills builder’ for more advanced practitioners. The fee for this 9-week session is $54. No walk-ins, please. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Library. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes. As always, ask your doctor if it’s okay, and please don’t wear any scents to class as it could agitate some people’s respiratory systems. For more information about the class, contact Linda DeMedio, taichilcd@yahoo.com. Always check with your doctor before participating in any exercise program.
Friday, February 7 – 4:30pm Youth Advisory Board Meeting The Library’s Youth Advisory Board is a group of teens in grades 6-12 who create, plan, and host events at the Library. Each month they have anywhere from 1-3 events, including, teen, children, and family programs. Meetings typically take place on the first Friday of every month and run from 4:30-6pm in the Library’s Community Room. No invitation is required to become a member of the YAB, just stop by a meeting and see what it’s like! (Please note that the Library is closed to the general public at 5pm on Fridays.) The advisor for the YAB is Teen Librarian Sara Huff. If you have any questions about the YAB, contact her at shuff@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Monday, February 10 – 1:30pm Monday Matinee On the second Monday of the month, join us for a recently released DVD and hot popcorn! Movie titles will be announced the month prior to showing. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, February 12 – 6:00pm Q Crew LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! Come discuss past and current topics, issues, and events in a safe space. Plus, snacks and crafts. The Q Crew meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30pm. No registration is required. Just come by! This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, February 17 – 12:30pm Free Build Join us for a building bonanza! Building is not just “playing.” When children are engaged in building, they are learning problem solving, imagination and creativity, language and literacy skills, self-expression and self-esteem, mathematics and science, continuity and permanence, social and emotional growth, fine and gross motor skills, and more. So drop in and explore some age-appropriate building activities! For the big kids, we’ll have LEGO®, Magna-Tiles, KEVA planks, Jenga, and more! We’ll also have a variety of building sets and materials out for younger children to play-learn with, for babies on up through preschoolers! No registration required, just drop in!
Monday, February 17 – 6:00pm Middle Grade Book Club Are you in grades 6-8 and love to read? Then you should join our Middle Grade Book Club! The Middle Grade Book Club meets on the third Monday of every month from 6:15-7pm. For a copy of the book, just check out the display in the Teen Space! Refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, February 19 – 3:00pm Book Club in the Daytime The Book Club in the Daytime meets on the third Wednesday every month at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Room. Join us for a discussion of books of all kinds: both American and international, fiction and nonfiction, new and old! This group is open to everyone. No registration is required. (We also meet every third Thursday at 6:30. You are welcome to join us for whichever meeting day/time works for you! We read the same book for both groups.) Questions? Please call the Reference Desk at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or email at acole@mclinc.org.
Wednesday, February 19 – 6:30pm Pajama Storytime Put on your pajamas and bring the whole family to this special evening storytime with Ms. Rachel, for families with children through age 7. Bring pillows, blankets, loveys, and stuffed friends if you’d like! No registration necessary.
Thursday, February 20 – 6:30pm Book Club in the Evening The Book Club in the Evening meets on the third Thursday every month at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room. Join us for a discussion of books of all kinds: both American and international, fiction and nonfiction, new and old! This group is open to everyone. No registration is required. (We also meet every third Wednesday at 3:00. You are welcome to join us for whichever meeting day/time works for you! We read the same book for both groups.) Questions? Please call the Reference Desk at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or email at acole@mclinc.org.
Friday, February 20 -- 5:30pm Career Networking – PM EditionAre you unemployed or in transition? You are invited to attend a support/networking group meeting here every third Thursday evening of the month from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. We provide a supportive environment where members can get ideas, direction, support, solve problems, learn or improve skills, and network to improve their job search and career. The group also provides a safe, caring environment to discuss the personal/emotional issues related to job search and career management. Those in transition, unemployed, or under-employed are welcome to attend and bring friends! Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, please visit www.meetup.com/Career-Networking-Group-in-Montgomery-County-Meetup or email careercounselor1@comcast.net.
Friday, February 21 – 6:00pm Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult Social: Blacklight Dance Party Young adults ages 18+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm)* that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space. Each month is themed, and we’ve had everything from Square-Dancing, to Picnic and Lawn Games, to Around the World in 180 Minutes. For our February social we’ll be having a Blacklight Dance Party, hosted by our favorite DJs: The Dream Team! B Mon$y and N.I. will play your favorite tunes while you dance the night away. Participants and/or their guardians are responsible for determining if the participant should be accompanied by an aide or guardian. If you can, bring a snack or dessert to share. (Gluten-free treats are also appreciated.) This program is held in partnership with Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is made possible in part by a grant from CCRES. For more information, contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113. *The March 2020 social will take place on the fourth Friday of the month.
Monday, February 24 – 6:00pm Anime Club (Teens) Teens, do you enjoy manga and anime? Join our Anime Club! Bring your friends (and make new ones!) as you discuss and watch some of your favorite anime. Snacks, manga to check out, and more! Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of every month. No registration required. This program is for teens (6-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, February 26 – 1:30pm Movie Matinee Adults are welcome to join us for a movie and hot popcorn on the last Wednesday of every month! Movie titles will be announced the month prior to showing. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Friday, February 28 – 2:00pm Nonfiction Book Club Join us on the 4th Friday of the month for our Nonfiction Bookclub! Discussion guides will be available the month before each discussion. Click on each title above to view the entry in the Library catalog and place a hold on a title. Or call the Library to request a copy of the title. Other formats–audiobook, large print, e-book–may be available. No need to register for the bookclub, just drop in! Didn’t read the book? You’re still welcome to join us to learn about it and hear about upcoming titles!
Special Events
Saturday, February 8 – 2:30pm Kids’ Art Class: Marine Life Landscape Kids ages 6-12 are welcome to join Ramalakshmi Lakshmananan for this workshop to create a beautiful undersea world with different inhabitants. Kids will learn how to create funny characters and coral, rocks, fish, crabs, and plants with watercolors and pastels. They will learn drawing techniques, value, watercolor techniques, and composition with easy step-by-step instructions. No experience necessary; all levels are welcome. Registration is required! Register below or by calling 610-828-0441.
Tuesday, February 11 -- 5:00pm Anti-Valentine’s Day (Teens) More info to come!
Friday, February 14 – 10:30am Children’s Program More info to come!
Tuesday, February 25 – 6:00pm All-Ages Movie: Leap Year Join us for a movie and fresh popcorn! To celebrate our extra day this month, we will be showing the 2010 movie Leap Year starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. Anna Brady plans to travel to Dublin, Ireland to propose marriage to her boyfriend Jeremy on Leap Day, because, according to Irish tradition, a man who receives a marriage proposal on a leap day must accept it. Rated PG. (c) 2010 Universal Pictures. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, February 26 – 6:30pm Black History Month Storytime (gr. K-2) Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School’s Black Cultural Awareness Club will lead children through stories and activities to celebrate Black History Month! The BCA Club serves as a conduit of information for many minority students. Eradicating stereotypes, sharing cultural history and visiting local sites of cultural interest are club activities. Everyone’s invited, but stories read and activities will be geared towards kids in grades K-2. The Library’s Youth Advisory Board will also be on hand to help with activities. Registration is appreciated so we have enough supplies for everyone. Please register online. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Saturday, February 29 – 1:00pm Build a Time Machine! (all ages)You have an extra day, so come to the Library and build your own time machine! We’ll have the supplies (such as cardboard to get you started), you bring the imagination! This is a family-friendly program open to all ages. Registration is appreciated. Please register online so we know how many people to expect. Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult Social Young adults ages 16+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm) that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space. Each month is themed, and we’ve had everything from Square-Dancing, to Picnic and Lawn Games, to Around the World in 180 Minutes. Participants and/or their guardians are responsible for determining if the participant should be accompanied by an aide or guardian. If you can, bring a snack or dessert to share. (Gluten-free treats are also appreciated.) This program is held in partnership with Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is made possible in part by a grant from CCRES. For more information, contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Ongoing
The Millbrook Historical Society: The Amy B. Yerks Museum and Archives, freshly renovated, is open every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro. Walk-ins welcomed. Information: 215-957-1877; millbrooksociety@gmail.com; millbrooksociety.org.
Outreach Office Hours: State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-152, will hold special outreach office hours in Huntingdon Valley and Upper Dublin. On the third Thursday of each month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road in Huntingdon Valley, from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on the third Thursday of the month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave. in Fort Washington, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Three Stooges Museum: The Stoogeum is open to the public every Thursday (except holidays) from 10am to 3pm, no reservations required!The Stoogeum is the first and largest museum dedicated to the Three Stooges. Visit the Stoogeum to learn more about your favorite knuckleheads. If you are unable to visit with us during a Thursday open house, weekday appointments may be available Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm. Weekday appointments are scheduled in two hour blocks and are subject to availability. Email stoogeum.staff@gmail.com for more information.
Health
Unheard Angels: This support group is being held for women who have experienced or are currently struggling with infertility, miscarriage, adoption and fostering issues. The group meets every other Monday evening (the first and third Monday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Lehman Memorial Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, in Room 308. Call 215-764-9407 for more information.
Support Group for Parents of Autistic Children: A series of support meetings for parents of children with autism have been scheduled throughout the fall and winter. Parents and caregivers of children on the autism spectrum disorder are invited to the meetings, which will take place at the Speech-Language Institute of Salus University, to share their experiences. There will be a new topic covered each week and snacks and refreshments will be provided to the group. Those interested in joining the group can contact the Speech-Language Institute for more information at salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Stuttering Support Group: A series of support meetings for people who stutter, their family and friends and those who wish to learn more about stuttering have been scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Speech-Language Institute (SLI) of Salus University, 8380 Old York Road, Suite 2100, Elkins Park. As a chapter member of the National Stuttering Association, SLI provides a safe environment for individuals to share their personal experiences and techniques. Various topics will be covered each week as well as a chance for group discussion. The sessions are led and facilitated by clinical educator Shelley Slot, MS, CCC-SLP and two speech-language pathology students Rachael Borman ’18 and Julia Kessel ’18. Their mission in creating the group is let those who stutter know that they are not alone. For information on joining the group and upcoming meeting dates, contact the Speech-Language Institute at 215-780-3150 or SLInstitute@salus.edu or visit salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Bereavement Support Group: A free bereavement support group for friends and family will be held on alternative Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist, Chapel House, 2330 Fairhill Aven., Glenside. Sponsored by: William R. May Funeral Home Inc. Facilitated by Deborah K. Gawthrop, a certified grief management specialist. For information, call 215-624-8190 or email dgawthropcnlt@verizon.net.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Groups provide education, emotional support and opportunities to share and problem solve with others caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s, dementia or related disorders. Learn more about these conditions and find helpful resources. Be with others who understand and share similar challenges. Free. Registration not required though RSVPs are welcome. Participants can attend whenever they are able. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Free YMCA Membership: The Hatboro YMCA, 440 S. York Road, is offering free one-year memberships to area seventh-graders. This membership will provide fun and fitness opportunities. To get involved, seventh-graders just need to bring proof of their class status — a student ID card, class roster, class schedule or report card. They also need to bring a parent or guardian with them when they sign up. For more information, call the Y at 215-674-4545.
Tai Chi: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers tai chi Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Lauren Steele at 215-657-0830 or lsteele@pennypacktrust.org.
Yoga: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers light-to-moderate yoga on Wednesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and advanced level yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Lori Voltmer at 215-264-8653 or loreli4@comcast.net.
Nicotine Anonymous Meeting: Free quit smoking 12-Step program meets every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Library, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, in support of people working to recover from nicotine addiction. All are welcome. Info: nicotine-anonymous.org.
CHADD: Elkins Park Area CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) will hold the following at Einstein at Elkins Medical Center. For more information on CHADD or ADHD, call Claire Noyes at 215-779-6656 or www.chadd.net/249.
Parent Support Group: First Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Adult Support Group: Third Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Gilda’s: Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, will hold the following:
Kid Support Group: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Program is for children 4 to 12 who have cancer in their lives.
Become a Member: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
Living with Cancer Support Group: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Living With Loss: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Family & Friends Support Group: Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Life After the Death of a Spouse Networking: First Tuesday on the month.
Life After the Death of a Parent Networking: Second Wednesday.
Healthy Eating Support Group: Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Metastatic Cancer Support Group: Last Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Call to register.
Health Living Support Group: Fourth Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Sage Restaurant on Second Street Pike.
Wellness Group Meetings: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gilda’s Railway & Ice Cream: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Members from the Bristol Railroad Society will run G-scale trains on an outdoor track. Information: 215-441-3290 or www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Montessori: The Montessori School offers beginners classes in TaiJi and Qigong Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tai Chi will help you develop better balance, more flexibility and coordination. Your breath will become deeper and more even. You’ll learn how to find and release your body’s tensions. Your everyday movements will become more efficient and you will feel better and have more energy to face the day. The school is located at 1710 Jarrettown Road, Dresher. To register or for more information, call 215-572-9189.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The group will help provide emotional, educational and social support. The group also helps caregivers develop problem-solving strategies, maintaining their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimally caring for the person with dementia. Free. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Meetings
Live & Learn Meetings: Glenside United Church of Christ will host Live & Learn meetings every first and third Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the church library, 2160 Wharton Road, Glenside. The meetings will include lunch, a TED talk and lively discussion. Bring a bag lunch, and drinks will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the church at 215-887-1819 or visit glensideucc.org.
Glenside Kiwanis: Glenside Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the North Hill VFW Post 2519 Jenkintown, Road, Glenside. For more information, call 215-758-9839 or email GlensideKiwanis@aol.com.
Chess: Join the chess club at KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center. Active adults, 60-years and older, who are interested in learning how or want to play chess against a competitive rival are invited to join the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, 7763 Old York Road in Elkins Park on Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The chess club is free to the public. Anyone interested in joining the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, may contact Dayna Glantz, program director, at 215-635-5244 or email dglantz@kleinlife.org. Membership information also is available.
Bucks Mont Art League: The Bucks Mont Art League meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ben Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave., Warminster. Speakers, members’ shows and exhibits are available to members. Guests welcome.
Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro: The Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro meet the first and third Thursday of the month from noon to p.m. at Upper Moreland Library, 109 Park Ave. Willow Grove. Public speaking made fun. Visitors welcome.