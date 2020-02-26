Community events
Old York Road Garden Club: March 12, 2020 meeting @ 12:30 pm will be Three Floral Designs, Parallel, Natural, Cluster and will be presented by Brenda Sullivan, Horticulturalist, Horticultural Therapist. Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 Old York Road (611), Jenkintown, PA Visitors are free and welcome to come early (11:30 a.m.) for our Mini-Flower Show and bring a sandwich; salad, dessert and tea are provided.
Trevose Horticultural Society: Make and take "Succulent Terrarium Workshop" Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Bensalem Senior Center, 1850 Byberry Road, Bensalem. All materials will be provided. The public is invited, the cost is $25. Deadline for registration is March 7, 2020, call 215-460-8853. All meetings are open to the public; 5$ donation to observe. For further information, please contact 856/866-9163.
Saint Basil Academy: 7th Grade Prep Course and Practice High School Exam Cost: $75 ($50 for just the exam) Prep Course Saturday, February 29 at 8 AM; Practice Exam Saturday, March 7 Register at stbasilacademy.org Shadow Days Thursday, February 27 - World Cultures Day; Wednesday, March 11 - Universal 7th Grade Shadow Day; Fridays for 8th Graders and Transfer Students 711 Fox Chase Road, Jenkintown
Open house: Abington Friends School Admission Open House 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on March 14 Abington Friends School 575 Washington Lane Jenkintown. See inside Abington Friends School at our last Open House of the 2020-2021 Admission season. Meet our staff, students, faculty and take a tour. The event ends with an information fair offered for you to learn about the curriculum philosophy, over 50 clubs and activities, opportunities in experiential learning and global travel, student accolades, performing and visual arts, Robotics, athletics, our thriving diversity and inclusion program and each academic department.
Free Art Exhibits: Enjoy 3 free art exhibits by visiting Northampton and Huntingdon Valley Libraries. Visit Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Rd., Huntingdon Valley from Jan 6 to March 2, 2020. There is an ongoing art exhibit at the Warminster Library, 1076 Emma Lane, Warminster. Visit each Library and enjoy the art works.
Life is a Cabaret: Ever dream of being on Broadway? Area seniors are invited to join us at Blue Bell Place for a very exciting class, during which we will create our very own musical cabaret. Whether you want to be a performer, stage designer or choreographer, there is a place for you! Please RSVP in advance to 610-624-1198 to attend. This class is free and takes place in the 2nd Floor Activity Room. 11 a.m. March 2,9,16,23; April 6, 13, 20. 777 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell.
Independence Sinfonia: under the direction of Daniel Matsukawa, will perform a concert including Rossini William Tell Overture, Mozart Clarinet Concerto with soloist Ricardo Morales, Principal Clarinet of the Philadelphia Orchestra, And Brahms Symphony No. 1. Concert is 3 to 5 pm, March 1 at Temple University Ambler Campus, Learning Center Auditorium 580 Meetinghouse Road Ambler Cost: $20 adults, $15 seniors, free for students. http://independence-sinfonia.org
Wonder Women: Area seniors are invited to celebrate Women’s History Month. Every Wednesday during the month of March, Blue Bell Place will highlight ‘wonder women’ who have gone above and beyond. From Mother Theresa to Amelia Earhart and Coco Chanel to Florence Nightingale, women around the world have shaped history in all different ways. Please RSVP to 610-624-1198 to attend. This class is free and takes place at 4 pm in the 2ndFloor Living Room.777 DeKalb Pike Blue Bell
School's Out: Upper Dublin Parks & Recreation is offering School's Out programs Monday, March 9 - Basketball; Monday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 8 - Spring Break Soccer; Monday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 8 - Spring Break Science; Thursday April 9 - Kidz Art. For more information, please call 215-643-1600 x3443 or visit our website www.upperdublinrec.net Pre-registration required. Full-day option available.
Sacred Adornment: Jewelry as Belief in Ancient Egypt: Glencairn Museum, 1001 Cathedral Road Bryn Athyn Saturday, February 29 – Sunday, November 1, 2020 Tuesday-Friday with 2:30 pm guided tour or by appointment Weekends 1:00 – 4:30 pm, by donation, no appointment necessary Admission included with guided tours and events Not available Sunday, March 22, Sunday, April 12, Sunday, April 19. The ancient Egyptians created stunning jewelry in a wide variety of materials. This exhibition of jewelry in the Museum's collection will explore how it was used by both the living and the dead to adorn, to protect, and to express devotion to the divine.
Arcadia University's Honors Program: Jane Oates, M.Ed '83, president of WorkingNation, to discuss the future of work. March 3. 7 pm Oates served as assistant secretary for Employment and Training at the Department of Labor under President Obama and senior advisor to Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy (Mass.) on higher education, national service, adult literacy, education research.This event, which will be held in the University Commons Great Room, is free to the public. Tickets can be reserved at arcadia.edu/PioneerSeries.Honors' Pioneer Series showcases the stories of change agents whose professional careers showcase integrity, value centeredness, and openness to opportunities.
Jenkins Arboretum
9th ANNUAL VISITORS’ PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: Exhibition: Saturday, February 15 through Sunday, March 29 Open daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm Closing Reception: Saturday, March 29 from 2:00 – 4:00pm Please check our website for details and entry form. www.jenkinsarboretum.org. No registration required
Dealing with Climate Change in Your Landscape: Sunday, March 15 from 2:00 – 3:30 pm Presented by Kim Eierman, Founder of EcoBeneficial! Climate change is here and it is impacting our landscapes – increased flooding, more frequent droughts, more extreme weather events and increasing temperatures. Want to help fight climate change at home? Learn how the plants you choose and the landscape practices you use can help reduce the impacts of climate change and improve the environment around you. $15 for members; $25 for non-members. Registration required. Participants may register at Eventbrite.com www.jenkinsarboretum.org 610-647-8870
A Tree Grows in Brooklyn and Everywhere Else: Thursday, March 19 from 7:00 – 8:30 pm Presented by Jay Townsend, Ph.D. Ailanthus altissima (Tree of Heaven) has a record from the dawn of history as a medicinal plant in China. It was introduced into the United States in 1784 by William Hamilton for his Woodlands estate on the west side of the Schuylkill. Despite its rank odor and proclivity for suckering, it was planted extensively as a street tree in the 19th Century and was even used as a symbol for thriving under difficult conditions in the 1943 Betty Smith novel A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. As the public came to realize its negative features, the tree was removed from streets and gardens but it continues to spread in untended areas. Today it is considered an invasive species in the United States, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. More recently, the tree has taken on additional notoriety as the preferred host of the spotted lanternfly. Jay Townsend, Ph.D. will fill us in on the rich history of this sometimes loved and sometimes hated tree species. Free of charge. No registration required. www.jenkinsarboretum.org. 610-647-8870
Gardening in Deer Country: Sunday, March 22 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm Presented by Steve Wright, Director of Horticulture/Curator of Plant Collections at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens Losing your plants to the deer? You are not alone; it is estimated that whitetail deer cause over one billion dollars in suburban landscape damage each year. In this presentation, Steve will discuss some issues affecting deer populations and offer some landscaping tricks and plant species that you could use to create a beautiful home garden that deer won’t eat! Bring your questions and a notepad, and leave with some inspiration for the season ahead. Free for members, $10 for non-members. Registration required. Participants may register on Eventbrite.com. www.jenkinsarboretum.org 610-647-8870
Houseplant Revival and Repotting Workshop: Friday, March 27 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm Led by Horticulture Staff at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens Back by popular demand, the Arboretum’s staff will once again offer this workshop to give new life to some of your old or neglected houseplants. We can prune, clean, and repot any houseplant, including orchids. The Arboretum will supply the soil, fertilizer, and expertise, but we ask that participants bring their own containers and a willingness to help out and get their hands dirty. Join us for this plant pick-me-up! $10 per repot; members receive one free repot. No registration required.
Libraries
Abington Township Public Library
Abington Free Library is located at 1030 Old York Road, Abington. For more information, call 215-885-5180 or visit the library’s website, www.abingtonfreelibrary.org.
The Ruth and Robert Abel Memorial Book and Film Discussion Group will start up another season with the popular book, “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, on Wednesday, March 18, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Led by Dr. Karen Weekes, we’ll meet in The Shorday Room, Abington Free Library, 1030 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. Registration is required. Please call 215-885-5180, ext. 115, email KMcInnis@mclinc.org, go online at abingtonfreelibrary.org, or sign up in the Library Office.
One Book, One County’s community read of David Baldacci’s Memory Man, the first book in the Amos Decker series. A book discussion, led by Dr. Karen Weekes, will be held on Wednesday, March 25th, from 7 to 8 p.m. in Abington’s Community Room. Registration recommended; Stop by or call the Information Desk at 215-885-5180 ext. 113 or email us at askabington@gmail.com. The March 25th book discussion is a companion program to David Baldacci’s talk on Friday, May 1st, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Keneseth Israel, Elkins Park, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027. Baldacci will talk about the latest installment in the Amos Decker series, Walk the Wire; this is a ticketed event. Tickets available Feb. 1 at http://www.montcolibraries.org/ . Baldacci’s appearance is the fifth One Book, One County community-wide event hosted by Montgomery County Libraries. Book sale and signing to follow.
SAT Crash Course:Sundays at 2-4 p.m. March 22 - General SAT Test Tips March 29 - Reading April 5 - Writing April 19 – Math For high school juniors Have you taken the SAT already but can’t seem to boost your score? These workshops are meant for high school juniors and some sophomores who have already taken the SAT test, scored about 550-580 on each section (1100-1160 total), and want to improve their scores.
Dungeons & Dragons for Teens, Wed nights at 7-8 pm, March 18. Ages 12-18. Play the classic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Using your storytelling skills, you’ll create a character and join other adventurers to complete quests, slay monsters, and achieve personal goals. Beginners welcome! Register at the Information Desk (215-885-5180, ext. 113) or go online at abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Socrates Cafe: This club meets every second Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Genealogical Society: Old York Road Genealogical Society meets every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Book Discussion Group: Daytime Book Discussion Group meets every first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.
Computer classes: Abington Free Library offers a one-hour class, one-on-one with a volunteer computer aide, tailored to a person’s need. The class could cover basic computer skills, the internet, iPad, email, Microsoft Word or Excel. By appointment only; call 215-885-5180 ext. 28.
Used books: BookCellar used book hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and browse through our extensive collection. We are located in the lower level of the Abington Free Library. All our books, movies and music are for sale at bargain prices. BookCellar books are also sold on Amazon. Due to a high volume of book donations (a good thing!), donations will now be accepted at the circulation desk on Wednesdays to Saturdays only.
Decaffeinated and Unwired: Come to the Abington Free Library for “Decaffeinated and Unwired” and talk with decaf coffee and new friends every fourth Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sunday’s NYT Crossword Puzzle: Every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m., join us at a table in the South end of the library. Feel free to bring a cup of coffee, your neighbor or best friend, a pencil or pen (although we’ll supply them, too), even your half-finished puzzle from yesterday. Puzzling aloud is highly recommended. Drop-in event, no registration.
Teen Creative Writing Club: The Abington Township Public Library will host a Teen Creative Writing Club for ages 12 to 18 the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hone your creative writing skills through fun prompts and exercises. Share your work and get feedback. Register at the Information Desk, call 215-885-5180 ext. 13, email AskAbington@gmail.com or visit abingtonfreelibrary.org.
Computer Tutors: Meet with a computer tutor for one hour at the library. Get help with internet, tablets, smartphones, programs or any other miscellaneous computer questions you may have. Contact the Information Desk at 215-885-5180 ext. 13 to make an appointment.
East Cheltenham Free Library
Toddler class: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. This class teaches creative expression, social skills, listening comprehension, sign language and the foundations of reading and math through stories, songs and finger plays. For ages birth to 3.
Preschool Class: Preschool Class takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This class helps children develop kindergarten readiness skills by teaching concepts such as the days of the week, letters, counting, rhyming words, weather, colors and shapes. The class also features stories, music and movement activities and a craft. For ages 3 to 5.
Elkins Park Library
Information: 563 Church Road, Elkins Park; 215-635-5000
Teensy Tales Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music, rhymes and games for babies through age 2.
Once Upon a Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, music and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
Introduction to the Digital Media Lab: Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get an introduction to everything you can do in the Digital Media Lab. The Digital Media Lab has conversion kits for slides, VHS cassettes, vinyl records, cassettes and two scanners. Each of the two stations also provides access to the Adobe Creative Cloud software suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Registration required.
Glenside Library
Information: 215 S. Keswick Ave., Glenside; 215-885-0455
Toddler Storytime: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, rhymes and songs for ages 1 to 2.
Preschool Storytime: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and a craft for ages 3 to 5.
English Language and Civics Classes: Saturdays at 10 a.m. For adult English language-learners seeking U.S. citizenship.
Horsham Township Library
Information: 435 Babylon Road Horsham; 215-443-2609; horshamlibrary.org
Library Café: There are more than 2,000 books on sale at the library café’ with titles changing almost daily. Stop by, get a cup of coffee and a book or two anytime at your favorite library.
Huntingdon Valley Library
Information: 625 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley; 215-947-5138; hvlibrary.org.
Library Knitting: Knitters of all ages and experience levels are welcome to join us Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Library Yoga: Held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. Adults are invited to our ongoing, drop-in introductory yoga classes with certified instructor Theresa Landolfi. Each drop-in class is $7.
Friends of the Library: Friends of the Huntingdon Valley Library meets the first Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Check the library website for details.
Board of Trustees: Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Friday Movies: New releases shown every Friday at 11 a.m.
Jenkintown Library
460 York Road Jenkintown PA 19046
Website: https://www.jenkintownlibrary.org/
La Mott Free Library
Information: 7420 Sycamore Ave., La Mott; 215-635-4419
STEM Engineering Day: Wednesdays at 3 to 5 p.m. Build anything you can imagine with Magna-Tiles and Lincoln Logs. Ages 3 and up.
Roslyn Branch Library
Information: 2412 Avondale Ave., Roslyn; 215-886-9818
Stitch and Chat Fridays 1:00 - 3:00 Bring your own handiwork or use our materials. No registration necessary.
Lego Club Every Saturday between 10 am and noon.Ages 5 and up. No registration necessary.
Computer Tutoring Email, Word, Excel and basic help using the internet. Call for an appointment.
Music and Movement Fridays Feb 28-Apr 3 11-11:45 a.m. Ages 1-5 Registration starts Feb 10
Call 215 886-9818 or go online at www.abingtonfreelibrary.org for registration
Southampton Free Library
Information: 947 Street Road, Southampton; 215-322-1415
March programs
Music and Motion with Ms. Nancy, Mondays, March 2nd to 30th at 10:30 AM - Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance, and move with Ms. Nancy, a professional music teacher experienced in parent-child music programs. This is a walk-in program until full.
Come Play Mah Jongg! Mondays, March 2nd to 30th at 1:00 PM - Whether you are a seasoned player or a beginner, come join us for Mah Jongg! Beginners are welcome to play or observe. Bring Mah Jongg set and card if you have them.
Family Storytime, Tuesdays, March 3rd to 31st and Fridays, March 6th to 27th at 10:30 AM - Join us as we read books and sing songs! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Yarn Workers Group, Tuesdays, March 3rd to 31st at 1:00 PM - Enjoy some company while knitting, crocheting, or working on any other yarn project! This is for experienced yarn workers and not an instructional group. Registration required for new members.
Genealogy Workshop, Wednesday, March 4th at 10:30 AM - Susan Koelble, a professional genealogist will lead a workshop on genealogical research and assist you with your own research on March 4th at 10:30 A.M. Workshop is held every 1st Wednesday of the month at 10:30 AM. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by phone at (215) 322-1415.
Read to Lucy the Bulldog, Wednesday, March 4th at 4:30 PM - Bring your favorite book or borrow one of ours and read to a new four-legged friend. These programs are all ages and walk-in.
Adult Coloring, Thursdays, March 5th and 19th at 1:00 PM - Please join us on the first and third Thursdays of the month for coloring, tea, music, and a homemade treat. This is a great opportunity for adults to socialize with old or new friends! Pencils, markers and gel pens are provided or you may bring your own. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Spring Gardening, Saturday, March 7th at 10:30 AM - Join Master Gardener Stephanie Catrambone as she talks seed storage, planting, propagating, soil health and tips for starting a garden in spring. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling the library at (215) 322-1415. Please cancel your registration if you are unable to attend.
Snack Smart in 2020, Saturday, March 7th at 2:00 PM - Join us in celebrating National Nutrition Month's "Eat Right Bite by Bite". Learn about snacks that will keep you satisfied, boost your energy, wipe out cravings, and give you a peaceful night's sleep! All attendees will receive a FREE e-book of 20+ snack ideas and recipes, no cooking skills needed. Brought to you by registered dietitian nutritionist, Linda Brophy. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling at the library at (215) 322, 1415. Please cancel your registration, if unable to attend.
Evening Book Club, Tuesday, March 10th at 6:45 PM – This month's selection is Not That I could Tell by Jessica Strawser. Join us for an entertaining discussion.
Family Storytime with Olivia the mini-doxie , Tuesday March 10th at 10:30 AM - Join us as we read books and sing songs and play with Olivia! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft. This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Tea with the BBC, Wednesday, March 11at 2:00 PM – Come watch episodes of Scott and Bailey while enjoying tea and scones. Join us every 2nd Wednesday of the month for tea, treats and a BBC television mystery.
Adult Sensory Story Time, Thursday, March 12th at 10:30 AM - Please join us for some stories and a fun craft on the 2nd Thursday of the month. This program is for adults with varying abilities. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
Artful Days, Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 AM - Join us for a one day art workshop where we learn about artists who began their careers as kids! This program is best for children who are aged 6+; children should be able to use scissors and a glue gun. Younger children are welcome as long as their caregivers can help during the project. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
St. Patrick’s Day Storytime, Tuesday, March 17th at 10:30 A.M. - Join us as we read books and sing songs! We may play with toys after our storytimes or create a craft to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! This storytime is best for children ages birth-5 years old.
Sensory Friendly Movie Time, Wednesday, March 18th at 10:30 AM - Enjoy a sensory friendly viewing of a movie at the library. We will be showing Ant Man and Wasp. Reservations with group size required. Please register at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by calling (215) 322-1415.
Trivia at the Library, Wednesday, March 18th at 2:00 PM – Our popular trivia game program is back for a new year. Try your luck and match wits with your friends and neighbors. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Story Tails Reading Program with the Women’s Animal Center, Thursday, March 19th at 6:00 PM - Come help socialize a friendly, adoptable shelter animal by reading to them! While waiting for your turn to read, explore the library and make treats for the shelter animals! This is a walk-in program.
Free Library of Springfield Township
8900 Hawthorne Lane, Wyndmoor. 215-836-5300Web address: freelibraryofspringfieldtownship.org
Upper Dublin Public Library
Information: The Upper Dublin Public Library is located at 805 Loch Alsh Avenue in Fort Washington. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-628-8744 or go to www.udpl.org.
March highlights
A Visit with Susan B. Anthony 7-8p Friday, March 20 Marjorie Goldman portrays suffragette Susan B. Anthony with drama and humor, bringing her indomitable spirit to life in this one-woman show. For Adults, Teens, & Children 7 yrs & up.
David Baldacci - One Book One County 2p Friday, May 1. Montgomery County Libraries celebrates ONE BOOK, ONE COUNTY with bestselling author David Baldacci. Baldacci will discuss, “Walk the Wire”, the latest installment in his Amos Decker series. Book sale and signing to follow. Info & tickets - www.montcolibraries.org
A Taste of Mother Goose 10:30-11:15a Fridays March 6- April 17 Join Miss Jenn for a taste of the award winning Mother Goose on the Loose program. Enjoy rhymes, songs, puppets & more! For ages 0-3 yrs. No registration required but limited space.
“For the Love of Birds” Intro to Birding Class 7p Thursday March 12-19 & April 16 Learn birding basics, including identification & their role in the ecosystem in this 3 week class. Includes field trip to local park. For adults. Online registration required.
Children's programs
A Taste of Mother Goose 10:30-11:15a Fridays March 6- April 17 Join Miss Jenn for a taste of the award winning Mother Goose on the Loose program. Enjoy rhymes, songs, puppets & more! For ages 0-3 yrs. No registration required but limited space.
LEGO Club! 46p Monday, March 9 Come and build with us! For ages 412 yrs.
Playtime @ the Library 10:30aNoon Monday, March 16 Play with us @ the UDPL! Blocks, dress up and lots of other toys! For ages 05 yrs.
PreSchool Storytimes 10:30-11:30a Tuesday, March 3 - April 14 For ages 3-5 years.
UDPL MARCH TEEN PROGRAMS
Toy Story Film Series 1-3:30p Monday, March 9 Revisit Buzz, Woody & the rest of the gang in the Teen Space. Grades 6-9.
Adult programs
“For the Love of Birds” Intro to Birding Class 7p Thursday March 12-19 & April 16 Learn birding basics, including identification & their role in the ecosystem in this 3 week class. Includes field trip to local park. For adults. Online registration required.
FABRIHOLICS 10aNoon every Thursday Use our STEAM lab has sewing machines, rotary cutters and more! Bring a project and sew with us! For ages 15yrs+.
UD Knitting 7-8:45p every Thursday All levels welcome. Bring your own supplies. For ages 15yrs+
Writing Group 78:45p 2nd Monday of the month Register on meetup.com
Weekly ESL Conversation Groups 1:303p Every Tuesday or 78:30p or Every Wednesday
Come to our conversation group & improve your English speaking skills
APPRISE Medicare Counseling by Appt - Monday 10a or 11a State trained RSVP-MC Counselors will be available to help you through the Medicare process.
1on1 Computer Tutoring by Appointment 1 hr tutoring session with a computer tutor volunteer on topic of your choice. Registration & $5 Friends donation required. Contact Kay: 2156288744
Book Clubs (Check udpl.org for exact dates) History Book 7p 1st Tue of the month: For history buffs Bookworms 7:15p 1st Thu of the month. Book Bunch 1:30p 1st Mon of month.
Upper Moreland Free Public Library
Information: The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visituppermorelandlibrary.org.
Adult Game Night: Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30pm. Stop in to learn how to play AZUL, check out our Board Game Collection, and enjoy a hot beverage & snacks. No registration required. This program is free and open to adults.
Yoga series: The Isha Foundation will be presenting a three part yoga series at the Upper Moreland Free Public Library! Join us for a combination of yoga and meditation offered as a 60 minute module. Register for one date, or all three! Yoga with the Isha Foundation will be held the first Saturday of the month (January through March) from 11am-12pm. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required in advance. Please call 215-659-0741, email, or stop by the Information Desk to Register.
William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill.
On-Going Events
Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult Social Young adults ages 16+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm) that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space. Each month is themed, and we’ve had everything from Square-Dancing, to Picnic and Lawn Games, to Around the World in 180 Minutes. Participants and/or their guardians are responsible for determining if the participant should be accompanied by an aide or guardian. If you can, bring a snack or dessert to share. (Gluten-free treats are also appreciated.) This program is held in partnership with Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is made possible in part by a grant from CCRES. For more information, contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Ongoing
The Millbrook Historical Society: The Amy B. Yerks Museum and Archives, freshly renovated, is open every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro. Walk-ins welcomed. Information: 215-957-1877; millbrooksociety@gmail.com; millbrooksociety.org.
Outreach Office Hours: State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-152, will hold special outreach office hours in Huntingdon Valley and Upper Dublin. On the third Thursday of each month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road in Huntingdon Valley, from 10 to 11 a.m. Also on the third Thursday of the month, Murt and a member of his staff will be at the Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave. in Fort Washington, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Three Stooges Museum: The Stoogeum is open to the public every Thursday (except holidays) from 10am to 3pm, no reservations required!The Stoogeum is the first and largest museum dedicated to the Three Stooges. Visit the Stoogeum to learn more about your favorite knuckleheads. If you are unable to visit with us during a Thursday open house, weekday appointments may be available Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm. Weekday appointments are scheduled in two hour blocks and are subject to availability. Email stoogeum.staff@gmail.com for more information.
Health
Unheard Angels: This support group is being held for women who have experienced or are currently struggling with infertility, miscarriage, adoption and fostering issues. The group meets every other Monday evening (the first and third Monday of each month) at 7 p.m. at Lehman Memorial Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, in Room 308. Call 215-764-9407 for more information.
Support Group for Parents of Autistic Children: A series of support meetings for parents of children with autism have been scheduled throughout the fall and winter. Parents and caregivers of children on the autism spectrum disorder are invited to the meetings, which will take place at the Speech-Language Institute of Salus University, to share their experiences. There will be a new topic covered each week and snacks and refreshments will be provided to the group. Those interested in joining the group can contact the Speech-Language Institute for more information at salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Stuttering Support Group: A series of support meetings for people who stutter, their family and friends and those who wish to learn more about stuttering have been scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Speech-Language Institute (SLI) of Salus University, 8380 Old York Road, Suite 2100, Elkins Park. As a chapter member of the National Stuttering Association, SLI provides a safe environment for individuals to share their personal experiences and techniques. Various topics will be covered each week as well as a chance for group discussion. The sessions are led and facilitated by clinical educator Shelley Slot, MS, CCC-SLP and two speech-language pathology students Rachael Borman ’18 and Julia Kessel ’18. Their mission in creating the group is let those who stutter know that they are not alone. For information on joining the group and upcoming meeting dates, contact the Speech-Language Institute at 215-780-3150 or SLInstitute@salus.edu or visit salusuhealth.com/Speech-Language-Institute/Contact-Us/Join-a-Support-Group.aspx.
Bereavement Support Group: A free bereavement support group for friends and family will be held on alternative Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist, Chapel House, 2330 Fairhill Aven., Glenside. Sponsored by: William R. May Funeral Home Inc. Facilitated by Deborah K. Gawthrop, a certified grief management specialist. For information, call 215-624-8190 or email dgawthropcnlt@verizon.net.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. Groups provide education, emotional support and opportunities to share and problem solve with others caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s, dementia or related disorders. Learn more about these conditions and find helpful resources. Be with others who understand and share similar challenges. Free. Registration not required though RSVPs are welcome. Participants can attend whenever they are able. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Free YMCA Membership: The Hatboro YMCA, 440 S. York Road, is offering free one-year memberships to area seventh-graders. This membership will provide fun and fitness opportunities. To get involved, seventh-graders just need to bring proof of their class status — a student ID card, class roster, class schedule or report card. They also need to bring a parent or guardian with them when they sign up. For more information, call the Y at 215-674-4545.
Tai Chi: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers tai chi Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Lauren Steele at 215-657-0830 or lsteele@pennypacktrust.org.
Yoga: Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, offers light-to-moderate yoga on Wednesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and advanced level yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Lori Voltmer at 215-264-8653 or loreli4@comcast.net.
Nicotine Anonymous Meeting: Free quit smoking 12-Step program meets every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Library, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, in support of people working to recover from nicotine addiction. All are welcome. Info: nicotine-anonymous.org.
CHADD: Elkins Park Area CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) will hold the following at Einstein at Elkins Medical Center. For more information on CHADD or ADHD, call Claire Noyes at 215-779-6656 or www.chadd.net/249.
Parent Support Group: First Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Adult Support Group: Third Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Gilda’s: Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, will hold the following:
Kid Support Group: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Program is for children 4 to 12 who have cancer in their lives.
Become a Member: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
Living with Cancer Support Group: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Living With Loss: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Family & Friends Support Group: Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Life After the Death of a Spouse Networking: First Tuesday on the month.
Life After the Death of a Parent Networking: Second Wednesday.
Healthy Eating Support Group: Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Metastatic Cancer Support Group: Last Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Call to register.
Health Living Support Group: Fourth Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Sage Restaurant on Second Street Pike.
Wellness Group Meetings: Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gilda’s Railway & Ice Cream: Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Members from the Bristol Railroad Society will run G-scale trains on an outdoor track. Information: 215-441-3290 or www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Montessori: The Montessori School offers beginners classes in TaiJi and Qigong Tuesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tai Chi will help you develop better balance, more flexibility and coordination. Your breath will become deeper and more even. You’ll learn how to find and release your body’s tensions. Your everyday movements will become more efficient and you will feel better and have more energy to face the day. The school is located at 1710 Jarrettown Road, Dresher. To register or for more information, call 215-572-9189.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7809 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The group will help provide emotional, educational and social support. The group also helps caregivers develop problem-solving strategies, maintaining their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimally caring for the person with dementia. Free. For more information, contact 215-964-7684.
Meetings
Live & Learn Meetings: Glenside United Church of Christ will host Live & Learn meetings every first and third Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the church library, 2160 Wharton Road, Glenside. The meetings will include lunch, a TED talk and lively discussion. Bring a bag lunch, and drinks will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the church at 215-887-1819 or visit glensideucc.org.
Glenside Kiwanis: Glenside Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the North Hill VFW Post 2519 Jenkintown, Road, Glenside. For more information, call 215-758-9839 or email GlensideKiwanis@aol.com.
Chess: Join the chess club at KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center. Active adults, 60-years and older, who are interested in learning how or want to play chess against a competitive rival are invited to join the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, 7763 Old York Road in Elkins Park on Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The chess club is free to the public. Anyone interested in joining the chess club at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel (z’’l) And Alma Elias Center, may contact Dayna Glantz, program director, at 215-635-5244 or email dglantz@kleinlife.org. Membership information also is available.
Bucks Mont Art League: The Bucks Mont Art League meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ben Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave., Warminster. Speakers, members’ shows and exhibits are available to members. Guests welcome.
Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro: The Affinity Toastmasters of Hatboro meet the first and third Thursday of the month from noon to p.m. at Upper Moreland Library, 109 Park Ave. Willow Grove. Public speaking made fun. Visitors welcome.