FORT WASHINGTON -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the appointment of Bethany Hare as manager of the Fort Washington State Park Complex, comprised of two parks in Montgomery County. Hare previously had served as assistant park manager at Delaware Canal State Park Complex, which includes Ralph Stover State Park in Bucks County and Delaware Canal in Bucks and Northampton counties.
“Beth honed her keen administrative skills and field experience at one of the most popular state parks in southeastern Pennsylvania,” said Dunn. “These qualifications will serve her well as she takes over managing Evansburg and Fort Washington state parks in Montgomery County.”
Hare will be based at Evansburg, where 3,349 acres of greenery separate the Collegeville and Norristown areas. With the Skippack Creek as its focal point, the state park has a variety of habitats including forests, meadows, old fields and farmland. It is located in Lower Providence, Lower Salford, Skippack, Towamencin, and Worcester townships.
Rich in modern recreational facilities and historical significance, Fort Washington’s blossoming dogwoods draw springtime visitors and annual fall raptor migrations overhead draw thousands of observers. Located off Route 309 in Fort Washington, the park’s Militia Hill observation area is one of many count sites throughout Pennsylvania providing invaluable avian migration information through concerted citizen-science effort.
Consisting of 493 acres, Fort Washington takes its name from a temporary fort built by George Washington’s troops in the fall of 1777, before heading to Valley Forge. In addition to birders, its grounds are popular with hikers and picnickers.
“Fort Washington and Evansburg state parks have deep and unique histories, and are treasured green spaces within their communities,” Hare said. “I look forward to being a part of the parks’ growth to better serve our visitors.”
Hare replaces Eric Ihlein, who retired as state park complex manager.
Hare began her DCNR Bureau of State Parks career in 2014, entering its manager trainee program at Region 4, based in Perkasie, Buck County. She has served for more than five years as assistant park manager at Delaware Canal.
A native of Toms River, N.J, Hare, 35, holds a bachelor’s degree in conservation and wildlife management from Delaware Valley University. She and her husband are the parents of a 4-year-old daughter.
More information on Evansburg and Fort Washington state parks can be found on DCNR’s website.