MONTGOMERYVILLE -- Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), a leading discount closeout retailer headquartered in Rhode Island with stores throughout New England, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, opened its newest store, located at 980 Bethlehem Pike in Montgomeryville on March 31. This 37,415 sq. ft. location, a former Toys ‘R’ Us, marks the retailer’s third store in the state of Pennsylvania. It previously opened stores in Wilkes Barre and Dickson City. The opening restores vibrancy to this formerly vacant retail location and creates more than 40 new jobs. OSJL is fully stocked with pantry staples, paper goods, hand soap and hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and a wide array of cleaning products.
“This is a very challenging time for everyone, and we are grateful to our team for pulling together so that we could open our doors in Montgomeryville,” said Paul Cox, director of store operations. “We are fully stocked with necessities and ready to serve the community. Customers will find that some of our products have purchase limits in place, to allow us to serve the most people possible. We look forward to holding our ribbon cutting celebration as soon as it is safe to do so.”
At OSJL, shoppers find an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, patio, pool and beach supplies), kitchen pantry staples and a broad offering of gourmet and international specialty foods at a fraction of their typical price.
The company was named by Forbes Magazine as a 2017 and 2018 “Best Midsize Employer” and its Charitable Foundation has a long history of philanthropic leadership, placing emphasis on veterans and local food banks in communities where it operates.