Oreland
Parade tradition marches on
Oreland Lions Club 4th of July parade is a 70-year-old tradition
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Perkasie man charged with rape
- Oreland parade set for Monday July 5th sponsored by Lions Club
- Summer concerts set in Perkasie, Silverdale
- Upper Salford parades 'Red, White & Blue'
- Groundbreaking held for Sellersville Senior Apartments; list already forming of people wanting to apply for affordable housing
- Man accused in fatal DUI crash in Lower Gwynedd had prior DUI arrest
- Penn Foundation says ransom not paid in ransomware attack; no indication that patient/client information misused
- Pennridge area police briefs week of July 4
- Caught in Lower Providence sting operation, man draws prison for attempted sex with minor
- Abington Township honors fallen hero Capt. Samuel Schultz