ORELAND -- The Oreland Lions Club hosts the 70th annual (almost consecutive) 2021 Oreland Lions 4th of July Parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 5.
The parade route begins at the corner of Twining and Wischman and proceeds through the heart of Oreland to finish at Marlow baseball field.
Joining the parade are antique cars, local fire company contingents, marching bands and others.
Creative Bikes and Trikes can meet at the Oreland train station at 9:30 a.m. for entry and judging.
Refreshments will be provided by the Oreland Lions at the parade's end.
For more information or membership please contact the Oreland Lions Club at orelandlion@gmail.com.