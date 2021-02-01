LOWER MORELAND -- Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 15, on a project to replace the culvert carrying Route 63 (Red Lion Road) over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Due to the nature of construction, Route 63 (Red Lion Road) will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Philmont Avenue and Dale Road beginning Monday, February 15, through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-July.
During the closure, Route 63 (Red Lion Road) motorists will be directed to use Philmont Avenue and Pine Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Trucks, which may not turn right from Philmont Avenue onto Pine Road, will be directed use Philmont Avenue, Byberry Road, and Pine Road.
PennDOT’s contractor will replace the existing 92-year-old structure that is 14 feet long and 20 feet wide with a new wider precast concrete arch culvert that will be 14 feet long and 50 feet wide. The added width will improve traffic flow for the average 13,082 vehicles that travel over the structure daily. Other improvements include storm water management, signalization, sidewalk and ADA curb ramp upgrades.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.
Route 63 (Red Lion Road) culvert is one of five structures in Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,948,703 project.
J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in early fall 2021.