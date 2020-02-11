Springfield
SCAM — An Oreland resident reported Feb. 7 being scammed out of $1,100 after receiving a text message she believed was someone she works with instructing her to purchase $100 Amazon and Google Play gift cards and she would be reimbursed, police said. The victim purchased the gift cards and gave the numbers to the person who called, realizing later it was a fraud, police said.
POSSESSION — Isiah DeJesus, 19, of the 8100 block of Gladstone Road, Wyndmoor, is being charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, obscured registration plate and illegal window tint, after being stopped at 10:01 p.m. Feb. 4 at Cheltenham Avenue and Delphine Road for operating a vehicle with a license plate with a dark cover and window tinting, and a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT — A 15-year-old male student at Carson Valley Children’s Aid, was cited for disorderly conduct Feb. 4 after officers responded to a 3:36 p.m. fire alarm on the campus and the youth ran into the middle of the road, where he jumped on top of two stopped police vehicles and rolled off the hoods, police said.
THEFT — Mail was stolen from mailboxes at two homes in the 900 block of Andorra Road, Lafayette Hill, Feb. 6, police said. The mail stolen was found discarded by the side of the road at 11:26 a.m. and some from financial institutions had been opened, but no missing funds were reported, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A small hole was drilled into the sidewall of a dump truck tire at a business in the unit block of Lynn Avenue overnight Feb. 5, police said. It was the second time within a week that one of the business’s tires, valued at about $800 each, had been damaged, police said.
THEFT — A cellphone, valued at $400, was reported stolen at 5:08 p.m. Feb. 5 from the desk of a student at La Salle College High School, police said. An investigation is continuing.
Upper Dublin
FRAUD — A business in Fort Washington reported Feb. 5 it had received a spoofing email aimed at getting it to make a direct deposit through payroll access, but the victim realized it was fraudulent and sustained no monetary loss, police said.