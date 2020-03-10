Springfield
DISORDERLY CONDUCT — A 13-year-old Philadelphia male was cited for disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief March 6, after damaging $68 worth of merchandise around 10 a.m. at CVS, 920 Bethlehem Pike, police said. The youth entered the store and started throwing things off shelves, smashing three gallons of water on the floor, striking the manager with bags of candy and damaging cosmetic products until police arrived, police said. The youth, who provided no explanation for his actions, was cited and released to a guardian, police said.
THEFT — Five 3-by-10-foot Live Edge white oak tree slabs, valued at $1,500, were stolen between Feb. 28 and March 2 from outside a business in the 1700 block of Bethlehem Pike, police said. The unsecured, decorative pieces of wood each weighed about 200 pounds, police said.
Upper Dublin
ID THEFT — A resident reported an unknown person opened a Verizon account at an unknown location using the victim’s personal information March 6 and accumulated fraudulent charges of $3,300, police said.
Whitpain
HARASSMENT — Manon C. Purnell, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged March 2 with stalking, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, and more than 200 counts of harassment in connection with a Nov. 5, 2019, incident, according to online court records. He was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.