Springfield
FORGERY — Youlathia Priest, 46, of Spencer Avenue, Philadelphia; and Robmira Taylor, 23, of Farrington Road, Philadelphia, were charged with forgery, conspiracy, bad checks, receiving stolen property, theft and possession of an instrument of crime, after they presented a fraudulent check for about $1,600 at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at TD Bank, 1240 Bethlehem Pike, police said. They were released on $40,000 unsecured bail, police said.
Upper Dublin
STALKING — Alexander A. Henkels, III, 34, of Fort Washington, was charged Feb. 16 with stalking, harassment, defiant trespass, loitering and prowling at night and disorderly conduct, according to online court records. He was arraigned and taken to Montgomery County Prison on $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.