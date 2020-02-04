Lower Gwynedd
THEFT — A backpack containing a silver, 15-inch MacBook Pro, a “The Seven Sisters” paperback, a folder with wedding documents, a teal wallet, credit cards and driver’s license, a purple Pearl portable phone charger, a cosmetic bag with toiletries, an orange notebook with DH logo and a car loan payment booklet, valued at a total of $1,200, was stolen from a vehicle that had a window smashed out between 6 and 7 p.m. Jan. 29 while parked in the YMCA lot, 1325 McKean Road, police said.
Springfield
HARASSMENT — Anea Wilson, 23, of the 7800 block of Queen Street, Wyndmoor; and Samuel Rodgers, 27, of the 4400 block of North 19th Street, Philadelphia, are being cited for harassment after officers were called at 5 p.m. Feb. 1 to Wilson’s residence for a domestic disturbance, police said.
WEAPONS CHARGE — Avery Gavin-Perry, 27, of the 1300 block of 65th Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and driving with suspended registration following a vehicle stop at 11 p.m. Jan. 31 at Paper Mill and Preston Roads, Erdenheim, for the suspended registration, police said. A bullet and firearm were found in the center console, police said, but Gavin-Perry does not have a concealed license to carry a firearm.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — The four tires on a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 500 block of Oreland Mill Road were cut, resulting in $500 worth of damage, between 6 p.m. and 11:46 p.m. Jan. 30, police said.
ASSAULT — Sabrina Rodriguez, 18, a resident at Carson Valley Children’s Aid, was charged with simple assault and harassment following an altercation with a staff member around 6:20 p.m. Jan 30, police said. The student, who complained of pain, left and was taken to the hospital by her father for evaluation and returned around 8 p.m. to the school, where the staff member also complained of pain but refused EMS, police said.
Upper Dublin
ID THEFT — A resident reported Jan. 29 learning that the victim’s name, date of birth and last four digits of his Social Security number were used to make a fraudulent PayPal charge of more than $300, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported Feb. 1 an attempt was made to secure a fraudulent loan using the victim’s personal information, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported Feb. 1 a fraudulent Verizon account had been opened and two phones purchased using the victim’s name and address, police said.
Whitpain
RETAIL THEFT — Kristen Gamble, 41, of the 2100 block of Andrew Court, Schwenksville, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after she was observed at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 30 stealing $517 worth of clothing from Kohl’s, 1301 Skippack Pike, police said.