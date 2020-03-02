Lower Gwynedd
THEFTS — The passenger side window of a truck used for plowing at BMW Used Cars, 525 N. Bethlehem Pike, was found broken at 10:47 a.m. Feb. 25, police said. The toggle control switch for the plow module was ripped from its base and removed, police said.
In a similar incident, Bergey’s Ford, 700 N. Bethlehem Pike, reported that overnight Feb. 26 three pickup trucks across the street at 717 N. Bethlehem Pike were broken into and their hand-held plow controllers were taken, police said. The rear glass on one was broken, the rear glass and driver’s side window on another was broken and the third was entered by sliding open the rear glass, police said.
The plow controls were valued at $484 each, the rear glass replacement at $500 each and the side window at $250, police said.
The sales manager reported being told by Harleysville Bergey that someone has been stealing plow remotes all over the area and possibly selling them on eBay, police said.
Upper Dublin
FWES — UD School District Superintendent Steve Yanni issued a statement Feb. 28 that students were evacuated from Fort Washington Elementary and taken to Upper Dublin High School following an accidental discharge of mace. Students who experienced irritation and discomfort were treated and released from care.
The incident was not caused by the roof work being completed at the school and there was no chemical spill, the statement says. HAZMAT was onsite out of an abundance of caution and after the building was cleared, students and staff returned for dismissal.
The building’s air quality was to be tested over the weekend and the classroom further cleaned. There was no explanation of how the accident occurred.