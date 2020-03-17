Springfield
THEFT — A teal-colored GT Performer, 20-inch BMX dirt bike with red pedals and grips, valued at $250, was stolen from the driveway of a home in the unit block of Erdenheim Road overnight March 12, police said.
ASSAULT — Four female students at Carson Valley Children’s Aid, two 14 and two 16, were charged with simple assault and harassment after they allegedly physically assaulted another juvenile female student at the school the morning of March 13, police said. The victim was taken to Chestnut Hill Hospital for evaluation and released, police said. The four were processed and returned to the school and will be petitioned to county juvenile court on the charges, police said.
WARRANT — David Artis, 52, of the 2400 block of West Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Philadelphia warrant for a drug violation after police were called at 2:02 p.m. March 13 for a disturbance at Chestnut Hill Lodge, 8833 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor, where Artis was attempting to see a family member, police said. He was turned over to Philadelphia police.
THEFT — A pair of $200 blue sneakers and Apple air pods valued at $150 were reported stolen March 12 from the Penn Weldy Apartments, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave., Oreland, police said. The items were stolen during the prior week, but there was no forced entry and it was unknown exactly when the theft occurred, police said.
ASSAULT — A 16-year-old male student at Fairwold Academy, 2101 Pennsylvania Ave., was charged with simple assault and harassment after he punched a male teaching aide at the school around 1:50 p.m. March 11, police said. He was processed and returned to the school, police said.
Upper Dublin
ASSAULT — Seikwon Oh, 53, of Wyncote, was charged with simple assault and harassment March 12, according to online court records. He was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Whitpain
ASSAULT — Pamela M. Iori, 43, of Blue Bell, was charged March 14 with simple assault, according to online court records. She was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
THEFT — Jalyn L. Brown, 19, of Decatur, Ga.; Davon R. Holmes, 25, of Atlanta, Ga., and William H. Miller Jr., 48, of Philadelphia, were charged with theft, forgery and bad checks March 12, online court records show. Brown and Holmes were also charged with possession of an instrument of crime, and Brown was also charged with false ID to law enforcement. Brown and Holmes were arraigned and taken to Montgomery County Prison after failing to post $25,000 cash bail. Miller was arraigned and released on bail set at $10,000, 10 percent. A preliminary hearing for all three is scheduled for March 27.