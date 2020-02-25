Springfield
WARRANT — Breana McCain, 24, of the 900 block of Valley Road, Melrose Park, was taken into custody on a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department warrant, after a vehicle in which she was a passenger was stopped at 1:16 p.m. Feb. 18 at Stenton and Willow Grove avenues for an inoperable brake light and abrupt lane change, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A 17-year-old Oreland female, a 17-year-old Wyndmoor female, and a 17-year-old Wyndmoor male were taken into custody Feb. 18, after officers responded at 4:13 p.m. to Wawa, 1601 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, for a call of juveniles taking items valued under $17, police said. The three are eligible to go before the Youth Aid Panel, and upon successful completion of that process will have the retail theft citations dropped, police said.
WARRANT — Michelle Pownall, 31, of the 4600 block of Silverwood Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Plymouth Township warrant charging her with retail theft following a traffic stop at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 22 on Paper Mill Road by Route 309 for a vehicle with a suspended registration, police said. She was cited for the suspended registration and expired inspection and turned over to Plymouth police, police said.
POSSESSION — Ryan Lawler, 39, of the 5800 block of Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia Feb. 22, after officers responded to a call at 12:04 p.m. at Bethlehem Pike by Mill Road for a person possibly having a medical issue, police said.
Whitpain
RETAIL THEFT — Laysha Castellano, 18, of the 100 block of Hedgerow Drive, Souderton; and Evelyn Benavides, 18, of Summit Street, Souderton, were cited for retail theft after taking $166 worth of clothing items from Kohl’s department store in the 1300 block of Skippack Pike at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 21, police said.