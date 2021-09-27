Progressive synagogue opens in Ambler

AMBLER — Darchei Noam —a newly-formed synagogue with a unique philosophy that opened its doors three months ago — prides itself on its vision of inclusivity.
“We had a vision for doing innovative things, deeply rooted in Jewish tradition … in barrier-free Judaism; all are welcome. There is not one way to observe,” said Brandi Lerner, a co-founder with Rabbi Danielle Parmenter of Darchei Noam and president of its board.
Parmenter and Lerner are among three board members and three professional staff previously affiliated with Tiferet Bet Israel in Blue Bell.
“A majority [of the members] would say, ‘I’m a conservative Jew,’” Lerner said, “but they wanted a more progressive community without a lot of the things that traditionally come with being in a synagogue.
“By being unaffiliated we are able to bend the rules to meet the needs of the community.”
Parmenter, who has a Masters of Judaic Studies from Boston University and was ordained in 2014 by the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, is also a trained spiritual director and served three years on the board of A Way In, a national Jewish mindfulness organization.
Darchei Noam means “pathways to pleasantness.” Its philosophy states it’s “multi-denominational in order to serve a multitude of spiritual paths,” offering a variety of services.
“We just had a contemplative service,” Parmenter said, and then held traditional high holiday services “interspersed with music.”
“We don’t have a bema,” she said. “This is a different type of experience from the hierarchical way [most synagogues] are set up.”
Since July 1, when Darchei Noam was established at 211 W. Butler Ave., the membership has grown to about 200 families through word of mouth, Lerner said.
“There’s not another progressive shul in the area,” Parmenter said.
“The largest draw is from Blue Bell; about 150 live in Montgomery County,” Lerner said. About 20 are from Bucks County, with the rest from Delco, Philadelphia and further out.
Next door to the Sons of Italy, the space was previously the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Parmenter said.
The ability to walk into downtown Ambler is a real plus for the members and will likely benefit the businesses, she said.
“We will participate in First Fridays and be part of the community.”
“We’ve been welcomed by everyone,” Lerner said. “It’s safe and secure and accessible; we got lucky. You can get here on public transportation and it’s very diverse.”
The synagogue received about $30,000 worth of items, including two torahs and an eternal light, from a 100-year-old synagogue in upstate New York that was closing, Lerner said.
“For the high holidays we had a waiting list — 100 in person and 75 online,” Parmenter said. “Everything has a virtual component,” and the building is handicapped-accessible.
Sept. 19 the synagogue hosted its first Sunday classes. Seven students in the Hebrew School will be bar mitzvahed this year and 20 next year, she said.
Among services offered, Shabbat services are held each week on Friday or Saturday at a minimum, Lerner said.
“A variety of different types of services is what people want,” Parmenter said. “So far, there’s been a lot of positive feedback.”.
Parmenter, previously the Rabbi of Congregational Learning at Tiferet Bet Israel, and Lerner, a former board member at TBI, come from different paths.
“I grew up in the synagogue,” said Lerner, whose grandfather was a cantor and whose family attended services regularly. “I was traditionally and culturally connected.”
“I was very secular,” said Parmenter, who grew up on Long Island and stopped attending services after her bat mitzvah in a Classic Conservative synagogue. “My parents were Jewish in a cultural way.
“My spiritual awakening came in college,” during junior year in Rome, she said. Intrigued by Christian art and doing Bible study with a roommate, she decided to change her major to religion.
After reading books about Judaism, she said, “I was awed by the tradition.”
Parmenter said her goal was to become a professor, but after two professors suggested she become a rabbi, she decided to follow their advice.
“I was 22 and having this huge epiphany,” she said, adding she had met her husband, who supported her decision. “It took three years to get in school and seven years to get ordained and we had kids along the way.”
Unlike affiliated synagogues, which charge specific dues, Darchei Noam “uses a voluntary dues model,” its philosophy states. “Finances will never be a barrier for participation and inclusion.”
“I want my children to learn Jewish values and ethics,” Lerner said, noting the synagogue’s motto: Community, Justice, Kindness, Torah.
Being “unaffiliated is one of our biggest draws,” she said. “We’re clearly meeting a need found out of a shared vision of inclusiveness and kindness, deeply rooted in tradition and spiritual thought.”