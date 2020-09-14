BLUE BELL -- Wissahickon Valley Public Library announces the launch of the 2020 Renovation Celebration Online Silent Auction. The fundraiser represents the culmination of the library’s efforts in a year-long $400,000 Capital Campaign for the expansion and renovation of the Ambler Branch library at 209 Race Street.
Though plans for an in-person food, wine and silent auction event were forced to cancel in April, support for the renovation project kept pouring in. “So many generous sponsors, donors and patrons still pledged their gifts despite the cancellation. We received over $8,000,” said Library Director Anne Frank. However, the planned silent auction was put on hold -- until now.
As the renovation project nears completion this month, the library hopes the virtual auction will enable more of the community to show their support by participating safely from home. The online fundraiser features over 100 items, including themed gift baskets, framed artwork, photography, books, restaurant and museum experiences and more, many of which were business and individual donations from the Ambler, Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd communities.
“We’ve really seen a continued generous spirit from our community,” said Anne Hall, Ambler branch manager. ”It has carried us through from groundbreaking to our much-awaited reopening, and hopefully, far into the future.”
With a successful campaign and overwhelming support, the library can look forward to beginning a new chapter at its renovated Ambler Branch. The branch library plans to open to the public in mid-October.
The auction is open now at wvpl.rallyup.com/wvplsilentauction. Supporters can also text WVPL2020 to 855-202-2100 to get a link to bid. Gift baskets are also available to preview in person at the Blue Bell library location at 650 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell. Bids will be accepted until October 30, 2020 at 5 p.m. For any questions, please contact WVPL auction organizer Danielle Martin at dmartin@wvpl.org or call 215-643-1320 ext. 15.
For more details about the Ambler Branch renovation, visit wvpl.org/ambler-renovation.