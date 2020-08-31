AMBLER -- Two singers from Ambler represented the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in a virtual rendition of the National Anthem that was featured on the Opening Night of the Democractic National Convention. They were part of an ensemble of young people that has ties to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the five U.S. territories. The choir, which has become known as the “Choir Across America” reflects the diversity of America, with singers of different ethnicities, religions and views.
Zach Ford and Chloe Lee are members of Keystone State Boychoir (KSB) and Pennsylvania Girlchoir (PG). “It is extremely important right now, due to all of the recent unfortunate events, to come together. At the end of the day, we have to realize that we are all just people despite your race, ethnicity, or religion. It’s nice seeing everyone coming together,” Chloe said of theexperience.
Also participating were seven singers from Springfield Township. Isaac Darga, 12; Jack Day, 15; Elikem Fumey, 11; Sydney Hill, 17; Paddy May, 14; Ani Peterson, 17; and Josh Powell, 18, are members of Pennsylvania Girlchoir (PG) and Keystone State Boychoir (KSB). “Singing brings unity and common ground. We are living through a time where we need to come together for the health and the spirit of all Americans,” Jack said of the experience.
The performance got nationwide attention as the hashtag #nationalanthem was trending on Twitter.
KSB and PG Founder, Steve Fisher, partnered with the DNC to pull the choir together in 10 days.