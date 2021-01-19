The Springfield Township Historical Society will present its annual History in Motion event, via Zoom, on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Nancy Moses, author of "Fakes, Forgeries and Frauds," published in 2020 by the Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group.
Moses,who is chairperson of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, will discuss how cities could be considered "fake" if they have been rebuilt and provide the framework for what the historical society does for preservation, what the preservation community does, in the face of economic development and the tearing down of houses and how visual integrity can be preserved.
Moses, who lives in Philadelphia, has a consulting firm, Nancy Moses Planning & Development, which produces strategic, fundraising marketing, and feasibility studies that help nonprofits and government chances of success. A former visiting scholar at the American University in Rome, she is a former director of the Atwater Kent Museum, and has held senior positions at the National Endowment for the Humanities, University of Pennsylvania Fels School of Government. In addition to Fakes,Forgeries and Frauds, she is the author of Lost in the Museum: Buried Treasures and the Stories They Tell, (2008) and Stolen, Smuggled, Sold: on the Hunt for Cultural Treasures (2015).
Seedlings and Sage, an area business, is offering guests to this event an opportunity to buy oven ready meals, artisan cocktails and Valentine-themed hot chocolate bombs. Orders must be made by January 21 and guests will pick up their orders at Flourtown Country Club on Thursday afternoon, January 28.
Information about ordering meals and buying tickets for the History in Motion event is available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/springfield-township-historical-society-4651730765. Tickets to the event itself are $25 each.
Sponsors are welcome. Information on sponsoring or signing up for the event and how to buy the book is available on the historical society's website,www.springfieldhistory.org or call the historical society, 215-233-4600.