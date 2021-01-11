FLOURTOWN -- Springfield Township Rotary Club was busy during 2020 while keeping social distance and keeping up with the CDC guidelines.
Here is their synopsis of actitivities:
"We kept our masks on and gloves when needed and hit the ground running, the virus was not stopping us from helping others!
"We have had several projects to help the Springfield community. We held 2 war memorial cleanups. The first was the Memorial on Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown, the second was the Memorial on Willow Grove Ave. in Wyndmoor. We enjoy keeping the area looking nice for the community to appreciate. We have done the Flourtown memorial for many years. We were joined by the Wyndmoor VFW/American Legion as well as the Flourtown Boy Scouts to clean the Wyndmoor site. We hope to continue both sites on at least a semiannual basis.
"Pitch in for Baseball in Hatfield held a packing event, we helped put baseball and softball equipment together to be donated to teams in need. We were to deliver to needy teams in Philadelphia at the same time as the first shutdown for COVID-19 was announced. We were finally able to have some teams pick equipment in November. It is especially satisfying to help children in need.
"We adopted a highway; a section of Church Road was cleaned up between Grace Lane and Haws Lane. This included all the ramps for the 309 expressway. This was quite an undertaking! It was a few hours of picking up litter, we plan to be back in the spring.
"Our Young Profession Club collected items, through social media advertising, for several local nursing facilities. They were able to donate items such as knitting materials, puzzles, games, blankets, crafts and handmade cards donated by local daycare center children. This was an amazing gift to our community in nursing facilities.
"The beautiful signs on the lamp posts along all main streets in our township were donated by Springfield Township Rotary, they are a lovely green with tan.
"Springfield Township Rotary Club has a new Relief Fund, this fund is designed to help community members who are in a short-term emergency. See our website for details.
"We also held a shredding event that was free to Springfield residents. This was well attended on a beautiful Saturday morning. This was a huge help with cleaning out personal documents. Look forward to another one coming soon! We would like to have one annually.
"The Rotary Club donated funds to Inter-Faith Housing Alliance in Ambler to help with keeping apartments up to date for new residents. They help homeless people get back on their feet and provide temporary housing.
"We collected funds through Facebook advertising for Harston Hall Senior Living Center, we then purchased enough items for each resident to receive a holiday gift with a personally signed card. These was so thoughtful; the residents were incredibly grateful.
"We would like to thank everyone who made these events possible, we are a true partner with the Springfield Community. We could not have done so much without you. Please visit our website, www.springfieldrotary.org to join us or to donate to help us continue our work."