WYNDMOOR -- Springfield Township and its Police Department are moving toward a greener and more sustainable future as its first hybrid police vehicle enters service for daily patrol duty.
The Springfield Township Board of Commissioners authorized the acquisition of two new hybrid 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles for the Springfield Township Police Department as part of their annual vehicle replacement plan in the 2021 Township Budget. The hybrid 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is expected to help the township realize fuel and carbon dioxide emissions savings over time as traditional vehicles are incrementally replaced with hybrid models.
“Springfield Township and our Police Department have the opportunity to go green and save significant fuel costs over the next several years as hybrid vehicles have evolved,” said Baird Standish, president of the Springfield Township Board of Commissioners. “The new generation of hybrid police cruisers promise the power, safety, and reliability needed by law enforcement agencies.”
The new hybrid Police Interceptor is the first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid SUV. In addition to better overall fuel economy, the new hybrid cruiser also reduces engine idle time by powering on-board electronic devices in a police cruiser using the car’s hybrid battery, allowing the gasoline engine to shut off for extended time periods. With the power and safety features of traditional all-gas cruisers with a fraction of the emissions, they are widely viewed as a likely replacement for all municipal law enforcement fleets.
The move to hybrid police vehicles marries well with a number of green and environmentally-focused initiatives supported by the Board of Commissioners and advocated by the Springfield Township Environmental Advisory Commission.
The township’s second hybrid 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle authorized by commissioners is expected to be purchased this summer and put into service before the end of the year.