SPRINGFIELD -- The School District of Springfield Township celebrated the opening of a new school building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 21 at the new Enfield Elementary School.
The ribbon cutting included a welcome by board President Dr. Karen Taratuski and remarks by fellow board member Gretchen Slapinsky, retired Superintendent Dr. Nancy Hacker, and former Principal Dr. Catherine Van Vooren. A vision for the future of the new school was presented by Superintendent Dr. MaryJo Yannacone and Principal Dr. Meghan Markle, as well as children and staff representing the school community.
The ribbon was then cut by the children of Enfield Elementary School and representatives of the Springfield Township Commissioners, Schrader Group Architecture and D’Huy Engineering, all of whom were instrumental in the completion of the construction project.
The new building is named Enfield Elementary, which will replace the original Enfield Elementary built in 1948. According to a Philadelphia Inquirer article from December of that year, “The [Original Enfield] contained six classrooms and a kindergarten with a capacity of 210 elementary and 60 kindergarten pupils.” The school took its name from the area of Springfield Township known as Enfield.
The new building houses 104,000 square feet of educational space for a capacity of 900 students. Built with sustainable materials, the building is ready to withstand the elements with its energy efficient glazing, insulation, and HVAC equipment. Each wing was constructed with the future in mind so that two additional classrooms per grade can be constructed to accommodate Springfield’s growing community. And it was with the community in mind when the building layout was decided, making it easy for the community to host events and sports in the large gymnasium and cafeteria.