JENKINTOWN -- Saint Basil Academy, a private, Catholic, college preparatory high school for young women, is rooted in the mission of building the minds of leaders through service and compassion. Becoming a Basil Panther is bigger than the building on 711 Fox Chase Road; becoming a Panther means you join the sisterhood. The school alma mater reads, "Like an army undivided, true and loyal let us be."
During this pandemic, the undivided Basil army has been incredibly loyal to its community, helping its students feel its love and in remaining #SBAStrong.
“My major focus over the last two months has been to continue fostering our Basilian mission, and to prioritize the continuation of the education and well-being of our students," said St. Basil Academy Principal Connie D’Angelo. "Our students have not been physically present in our building in over two months, however, what they have learned are lessons that will last them a lifetime. We continue along with our caring and very talented teachers to offer virtual instruction. Our students are learning, praying, and growing in resilience. Our students have learned to be adaptive and flexible. They have learned the true meaning of the word solidarity, and most of all, they have learned to live as women of faith. “
Jackie O’Brien, Class of 2021, said, “Along with our Student Council student members, our school has continued to bond together virtually. Since our school is small, our teachers were able to give special attention to our academics, especially our college essays.”
During the month of May, the Academy’s administration, faculty and student council celebrated sisterhood with variety of surprise visits to the students. With a majority of students coming from Philadelphia and Montgomery County, the Academy Panther wanted to share its "Sisterly Love" with the Class of 2020 and the incoming Class of 2024.
Maria Storck, Class of 2020, said, "I helped out because as a graduating senior, I always enjoyed the little things that the Academy has given me. Basils is an encouraging environment, and this is just the beginning for these girls, so it was extremely important to make the most of this time for them. I was happy to pay it forward to the new generation of Panthers. "
Janis McNamara, parent of Class of 2024, commented, “Saint Basil Academy has gone above and beyond to make their incoming students feel special. My daughter Ava was surprised when the Academy’s Welcome Wagon Committee dropped off a care package of flowers, sunglasses, a t-shirt and a lawn sign and even the Basilian Pillar magazine. Over the past few weeks, current students have sent letters to Ava, welcoming her and offering their phone numbers in case she had any questions or just wanted to meet a new friend before the school year starts. It was so sweet and made us excited for next school year!”
Amelia Pizzica, Class of 2023, noted, “As a freshman, I was sad my first year at the Academy was cut short because I loved the school. My teachers communicated to me and my classmates constantly. I really do miss seeing everyone more than Zoom calls. My mom and I were happy to be part of the Welcome Wagon Committee to greet the next class of 2024. I remember my flower ceremony the year before and wanted the incoming freshmen to feel that we are here for them. It was so fun and uplifting; we pulled up in our decorated cars with the gifts. Their parents were just as happy and very appreciative. Some had tears in their eyes. They all said that they could not wait to start at Saint Basil Academy in the fall.”