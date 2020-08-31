HARRISBURG -- State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery, announced that Ambler Borough has been awarded a $355,093 grant to mitigate flooding in an area currently without any stormwater sewer infrastructure, and Conshohocken Borough has been awarded a $423,175 grant to help complete a sewer project now underway.
The funding, through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, will be used to install storm pipe along Edgewood Drive and Cove Road in Ambler, where chronic flooding occurs, and to rehabilitate the Regional Sanitary Sewer Interceptor in Conshohocken.
“Stormwater and sewer infrastructure don’t tend to get a lot of attention until storms are in the forecast and folks’ lives are disrupted by damaging or otherwise inconvenient flooding, or until the cost to make fixes hits their wallets,” Daley said. “When we have the opportunity to direct funds toward efforts like these, especially when the funding is in the form of a grant, it’s incredibly important that we take it and make the most of it.”
The project in Ambler will prevent flooding and have an environmental benefit of better-managed stormwater and less particulates, debris and sediment into Rose Valley Creek.
That total project cost – which will cover the planning, design, engineering and installation of approximately 1,500 feet of storm pipe, including stone backfill, eight inlets with curved vane grates, one manhole, 20 utility lateral adjustments and 861 square yards of pavement restoration – is $417,756. The borough is committed to covering the $62,663 not covered by the grant.
The project in Conshohocken will remove the inflow and infiltration and allow the sewer system to operate more efficiently for the residents of Conshohocken, West Conshohocken and Plymouth Township.
The total project cost – which will cover installation of CIPP liner on approximately 926 feet of 24-inch vitrified clay pipe along Stoddard Street, and 1,628 feet of 30-inch vitrified clay and ductile iron pipe along Washington Street – is $497,853. The Borough of Conshohocken Authority is committed to covering the $74,678 not covered by the grant.