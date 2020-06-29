MAPLE GLEN -- This month several Bucks County State Farm agents teamed up with the Maple Glen Giant to make a very generous donation to Seeds of Hope Food Pantry at Chelten Church in Dresher.
The agents donated over $10,000 — then ordered food needed for the pantry: meat, butter, eggs and assorted dry goods. They also donated time to unload the Peapod truck, fill the pantry’s freezers, fridges and shelves, and then worked to fill boxes for distribution. Alongside them were the staff from Giant who worked hard to fulfill the order. And again, they also went the extra mile by coming along with the Peapod truck to help unload.
Seeds of Hope Food Pantry at 1601 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, serves the local community helping over 500 food insecure families each month.
The pantry is open for contactless distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10-12:30.
Donations can be dropped off at door A3 Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays 9-1pm.
More information can be found at: chelten.org/food-pantry