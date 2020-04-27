Let’s take a look at something other than COVID-19, like this: “How do Bucks and Montgomery County high schools rank among 754 others in Pennsylvania?" Quite well, according to a “comprehensive, data-based” look by a well-regarded examination team. In fact, area schools make up 22 percent of the state’s top sites.
U.S News & World Report found five Bucks high schools and 17 in Montgomery were among Pennsylvania’s top 100. Central Bucks High School East was number one in Bucks and 17th in the state. In Montgomery County, Wissahickon High School was tops and eighth in the state, and a total of 10 Montgomery schools were in the state’s Top 50.
“Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved – those who are black, Hispanic and from low-income households,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of education, U.S. News & World Report. “It provides the most comprehensive, data-based information.”
A number of weighted criteria were used to come up with the rankings, the most important being college readiness.
In Bucks, New Hope-Solebury High School ranked 2nd in the county and 22nd in the state, while in Montgomery County, Harriton and Lower Merion high schools were 2nd and 3rd locally and 13th and 14th in the state.
Here are Bucks rankings with state numbers: C.B. East (1st in county; 17th in state); New Hope-Solebury (2nd, 22nd): C.B. West (3rd, 32nd); C.B. South (56th); Council Rock North (57nd); Council Rock South (107th); Pennsbury (128th) and Neshaminy (131nd).
Here are Montgomery rankings: Wissahickon (1st, 8th) Harriton (13th); Lower Merion (14th); Lower Moreland (21st); Spring-Ford (26th); Upper Dublin (28th); Perkiomen Valley (30th); Jenkintown (43rd); Plymouth-Whitemarsh (44th); Abington (48th); North Penn (52nd); Methacton (65th); Upper Merion (64th); Boyertown (76th); Souderton (77nd); Springfield (89th); Cheltenham (95th); Upper Perkiomen (152nd); Upper Moreland (174th); Hatboro-Horsham (210th); Norristown (234th) and Pottsgrove (281st).