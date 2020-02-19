The coronavirus pandemic that worldwide has killed hundreds and sickened thousands could meet its match in a “revolutionary” DNA-based immunotherapy vaccine developed by a Montgomery County pharmaceutical company.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, is collaborating with Advaccine Biotechnology Co., of Beijing, to advance NO-4800 vaccine against the recently emerged coronavirus in China. Human tests soon could begin to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity with the support of an initial $9 million grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation.
“We hope it will be a factor in ending the outbreak,” said Jeff Richardson, media spokesman, Inovio. “Inovio is now in preliminary testing of our DNA coronavirus vaccine. We expect to move into human testing early this summer or maybe even before that time.”
In an interview, however, the Inovio representative tempered excitement.
“We hope for the best,” said Richardson. “We can’t say our vaccine will be the end of the coronavirus outbreak, but we’re hopeful it will lead to one.”
The Plymouth Meeting pharmaceutical company said it plans to rapidly develop NO-4800 against the new coronavirus, and that it already has started preclinical testing and preparations for product manufacturing.
According to Inovio, the DNA-based technology activates targeted immune responses that kill virus-infected cells. It said its DNA design process is “revolutionary” and is paired with a “groundbreaking” delivery system for an approach that is “as practical as it is ingenious.” The one-of-a-kind platform, the company said, delivers “optimized DNA” into cells where it then becomes proteins that activate a person’s immune system.
“The goal of this collaboration is to begin human testing in China where the outbreak is most prevalent, and parallel that with human testing in the United States,” said Richardson.
The Montgomery County pharmaceutical company previously developed a vaccine to combat Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, a strain of coronavirus. The vaccine now under development is in phase-one of clinical testing and could be ready for humans by summer.
“That is our plan,” said Richardson.