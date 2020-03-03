GLENSIDE -- Top works of art from Bucks and Montgomery County high school students will be featured at the 33rd Annual “Touch the Future” art show at Arcadia University from March 1-27.
“Touch the Future” is a professionally juried art exhibit created in honor of Christa McAuliffe, the NASA teacher and astronaut who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion. McAuliffe’s motto was “I touch the future…I teach.”
The show is sponsored by the Mideastern Region of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the Council for the Advancement of Public Schools.
“The creativity of these high school artists is truly inspiring. We’re honored to be able to bring together so many diverse works and voices under one roof from across our region,” said Bill Senavaitis, president of PSEA’s Mideastern Region.
“We are so proud of our students and our teachers. We have an amazing amount of talent in our schools and this show is just a great opportunity to share that talent with the community. I’d encourage anyone to take the time to visit the show in the next month or so. It is inspiring,” Senavaitis added.
The show launched with an awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon, March 1. Twenty-six local high schools participated in the show, with 25 students receiving prizes. The winners of the juried show were selected by Jordan Antrim, admissions counselor at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art.
The 2020 show awarded 25 prizes to students from 13 high schools across Bucks and Montgomery Counties, and the top three pieces in the show were also honored with Arcadia University scholarships worth $1,000, $500, and $250, respectively.
“We are honored to once again host the ‘Touch the Future’ Art Show and provide scholarships for the top artists in the show,” said Dr. Rebecca Kohn, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Arcadia University. “This show brings energy and excitement to our campus each year and allows our students to celebrate the community.”
Award winners are listed below; photographs are available at www.friendsofpubliced.org
Best of Show
First Place – Caroline Snyder, Spring-Ford Area High School. Digital Photography: “Stretched for Time” (Teacher: Corrine Rudloff)
Second Place – Owen Bradley, Abington Senior High School. 3-D Mixed Media: “Love Letters” (Teacher: David Ferro)
Third Place –Grace Bauder, Abington Senior High School. 2-D Mixed Media: “Shortest Path to Oneself” (Teacher: David Ferro)
Sue Castle Memorial Art Award – Jessica Bednarcik, Pennsbury High School. Painting: “Green Eyed Girl” (Teacher: Kelsey Adair)
Rosemary Hamilton Memorial Award – Jocelyn Viney, Spring-Ford Area High School. Black and White Drawing: “Reflective Still Life” (Teacher: Brent Kissel)
Digital Imaging/Computer Graphics – Shannon Plank, Spring-Ford Area High School. “Out of My Mind” (Teacher: Chad Strickler)
Black and White Drawing – Samantha Beil, Abington Senior High School. “Surveillant” (Teacher: David Ferro)
Color Drawing – Julianne Marchione, Central Bucks High School East. “Blues” (Teacher: Helene Moriarty)
Fiber - Crafts – Aleena Sabir, Bensalem High School. “Embroidered Dress” (Teacher: Lori Smull)
Jewelry/Metals – Wit Boonpeng, Spring-Ford Area High School. “Cultural Dash” (Teacher: Karen Gallagher)
Painting (Acrylic/Oil) – Sarah Grogan, Harriton High School. “In Between” (Teacher: Honora Jackson)
Watercolor Painting – Gianna Sellecchia, Abington Senior High School. “Oblivious” (Teacher: Nicole Caracciolo)
Digital Photography – CJ Bowser, Harriton High School. “Assimilation” (Teacher: Kate Witman)
Traditional Silver Print – Caleb O’Connell, Neshaminy High School. “Self-Portrait” (Teacher: Terry O’Neill)
Printmaking – Samantha Gatmaitan, Pennridge High School. “Untitled” (Teacher: Craig Sudac)
2-D Mixed Media – Frankie Ferlick, Souderton Area Senior High School. “Return to Sender” (Teacher: Ginny Perry)
2-D Design – Gavin Entenmann, Souderton Area Senior High School. “The Yarney Night” (Teacher: Ginny Perry)
Dr. Selma Burke Sculpture Award – Reece D’Alonzo, Central Bucks High School South. “Steampunk Tenement” (Teacher: Tina Warren)
3-D Functional – Abbey Keller, Upper Dublin High School. “Untitled” (Teacher: John Rodgers)
3-D Mixed Media – Emma Freymann, Springfield Township High School. “Can of People” (Teacher: Mark Kobasz
3-D Single Medium Sculpture – Elham Maaz, Pennsbury High School East. “Di Jaja” (Teacher: Danyelle Lala)
Purchase Awards
One – Ariel Caison, Pennridge High School. Painting: “Behind the Stage” (Teacher: Lynne Hayden)
Two - Eric Zaksaukas, Council Rock High School North. Black and White Drawing: “LITHUANIA IN WOOD” (Teacher: Craig Sudac)
Three - Ma’ayan Shahar, Upper Dublin High School. 3-D Mixed Media: “That sinking feeling” (Teacher: John Rodgers)
Teachers’ Choice Award – Hannah Russell, Spring-Ford Area High School. Jewelry/Metals: “Twisted Memories” (Teacher: Karen Gallagher)