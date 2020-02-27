WHITPAIN — An unoccupied vehicle was struck by a SEPTA Regional Rail train in the area of Mount Pleasant and Railroad avenues Wednesday, but no one was injured, according to Whitpain police and SEPTA.
The apparently disabled vehicle was sitting on the tracks when it was struck at 8:32 p.m. Feb. 26, police said.
“We don’t know why it was on the tracks,” SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said Thursday. After the engineer saw the vehicle he put the train’s emergency braking system on, but was unable to avoid striking the vehicle, he said.
“A preliminary investigation showed there was no malfunction with our system,” Busch said.
There were 100 passengers on the train, but no one was injured, he said.
Mt. Pleasant Avenue was closed between Maple Avenue and Spring Garden Street in Ambler, police said.
Lower Gwynedd police, Centre Square Fire Police and Wissahickon Fire Police assisted at the scene.