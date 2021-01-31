Upper Dublin’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) announced several State Qualifiers after performances in the regional competition. Fifty-five of the 63 members competed regionally and earned 42 ‘Top Five’ Awards, including 17 First Place Awards.
Many business categories were individual competitions, which included an objective test and had up to 30 competitors from across Montgomery County. There were also group objective tests, which averaged the team scores to determine their placements. Students also created business-related projects and presented their projects to a panel of judges. Students create E-Business, Website Design, and Computer Game & Simulation Programming.
With the State Leadership Conference adjusting to the virtual realm this spring, every student has been invited to participate in the state leadership experience, which will include many of the conference traditions in a virtual form including the Opening Session, the Business Session, the State Officer Elections, Leadership Webinars, and the Awards of Excellence Ceremony. Qualifiers will move forward with their Competitive Events Topics while non-qualifiers will have the option of competing in “Open” Testing Events and Leadership Workshops.