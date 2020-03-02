Hear ye, hear ye! Lords and ladies, boys and girls, good people of the kingdom of Upper Dublin: You are invited to attend Upper Dublin High School’s production of "Cinderella", by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and directed by Nicole Gerenyi. Prepare to be swept off your feet by this enchanting musical! Be sure to come see the show while you can because after March 14th, our carriage will turn back into a pumpkin, the horses will scamper away as mice, and Cinderella’s beautiful gown will turn back into the rags found in the costume closet. This joyous occasion will run from March 12th to 14th at 7:00 pm and will include a 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, March 14th. Purchase reserved seats for $15 for adults and $13 for students and seniors at https://udhstheatre.ticketleap.com/cinderella.
Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" has been adapted from the well known fairytale, more specifically the French version, also called Cendrillon ou la Petite Pantoufle de Verre. Cinderella tells the tale of a young woman named Ella who is bound to serving her stepmother and stepsisters after her father passes away. When it comes time for the kingdom’s beloved Prince Topher (short for Christopher) to find a wife to rule beside him as his queen, every eligible bachelorette is eager to attend the ball in hopes of ensnaring the prince, including poor Ella. Cinderella includes charming ballads such as “Ten Minutes Ago,” and upbeat dances like “The Prince is Giving A Ball!” This 2013 Broadway adaptation of the traditional story also adds empowering messages of standing up for what’s right and making the change you want to see happen. With kindness, friendship, and a little bit of magic, true love and the power of goodness will prevail over all hardship and mishaps.
Bailey Rifkin, who plays Cinderella, states, “Cinderella is an absolute dream role for me. Her journey in this show is to not only falling in love with the prince, but falling in love with herself too. She's inspired me to love myself as well, and that it really is the little things in life that matter most.”
Brady Lincavage, who plays Prince Topher, adds, “To me, Cinderella is such a classic story and this version of it has reinvented it and made it a lot more interesting and more current... I think that’s really important for today’s society and I think it’s just a really fun show.”
Benjamin Brown, who plays Jean-Michel, a character whom many may not be familiar with, remarks, “This show is so different from that classic story, but it still has all of those elements which make Cinderella Cinderella. It’s an all around fresh take on a timeless story that really captures the heart of the tale… One big addition to this version of Cinderella is the focus on the lives of the peasants in the kingdom at large.”
The UDHS Theatre Department has been involved with the theatre community and producing fantastic shows since 1955. After last year’s production of Grease, the department has returned with another array of wonderful shows to perform, including our upcoming production of Alice in Wonderland--the children’s show with a post-event filled with family fun this April. They recently performed a one act at the Pennsylvania Thespians Conference called Graceland and Asleep on the Wind, which was well received. Each year, the UDHS Theatre Department stages 3 shows per year; a play in the fall, a musical in the winter, and a children’s production in the spring. For more information, please contact Nicole Gerenyi at ngerenyi@udsd.org.