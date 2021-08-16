Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.