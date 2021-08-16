MAPLE GLEN -- Four Diamonds Mini-THON® recognized Upper Dublin High School at the 2021 Mini-THON Leadership Summit for achievement in fundraising.
Awards are given to Mini-THON schools who excel in areas including leadership, student and faculty participation, social media engagement and fundraising. Upper Dublin High School joined more than 500 student leaders and advisors for the annual Four Diamonds Mini-THON Leadership Summit, which was a virtual event this year, to share best practices and ideas, celebrate successes and inspire each other to continue the fight to conquer childhood cancer.
Mini-THONs are modeled after the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, or THONTM, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy. Since 1993, Mini-THON has raised more than $50 million. The funds are used to drive the discovery of new and improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer by supporting the work of more than 90 researchers at Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine. Four Diamonds also supports families by covering all medical expenses not paid for by insurance for every eligible child.
During the 2020-2021 school year, 161 schools teamed up with Four Diamonds Mini-THON to raise more than $2.8 million to help conquer childhood cancer. “This is Upper Dublin’s seventh year of participating in Mini-THON, and our students and community members have partnered to raise over $269,000 in the ongoing battle against pediatric cancer. We are incredibly proud of Mrs. McNamara, Mrs. Sachson, and the student team for their heroic efforts and leadership,” said Robert Schultz, Upper Dublin High School principal.
For more information about Mini-THON, visit www.FourDiamonds.org/MiniTHON to get involved.