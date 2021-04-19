UPPER DUBLIN -- The recipients of the Outstanding Educator, Citizen, and Non-profit Organization have been chosen in the 37th annual Upper Dublin Medals program. Each recipient is selected by a 9-member Selection Committee comprised of associates of the four partnering groups.
Outstanding Educator
Chosen this year is Danielle DiPasquale an Upper Dublin High School teac her of two curricula, English and Family and Consumer Sciences. DiPasquale has served for two decades at both Sandy Run Middle School and the high school. She also manages the high school’s partnership with the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit Head Start program. She has the ability to communicate, motivate and relate to students and staff and incorporates student choices, diversity, and cultural celebrations into subject areas and co-curricular items. She has been termed a “quintessential morale booster,” and spend time last spring celebrating the seniors who were unable to have a traditional graduation ceremony. One way was by distributing law signs and visiting students throughout the district, in a decorated car, of course. She encouraged other staff to attend the graduation parade for the class of 2020.
Outstanding Citizen
This year, the committee chose (posthumously) Vanessa Good, a long-time resident of Upper Dublin, where she lived with her husband, Michael and their beloved canines. They have one adult son, Brian.
Good was graduated from the Montclair Kimberly Academy in Montclair, NJ, where she was an accomplished fencer and singer. Good attended Denison University, which is where she met her husband. She was graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science; she was an active member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Her love of family extended to the dogs she had by her side throughout her life. Recently, her passion developed into adopting and saving rescue dogs. Good was heavily involved in many youth organizations, which began with her son's love of football. She served on the Upper Dublin School Board for 12 years. Good discovered her passion for helping disadvantaged and underprivileged youth through her time with the school board and also the Upper Dublin Education Foundation, for which she served as president for much of her tenure. Her quick wit and infectious laughter lit up every room and she is sorely missed. Good passed on Feb. 22, 2021.
Non-Profit Organization
The recipient this year is the non-profit group, MONTCO SAAC, specifically for its Meals on Wheels program. The organization has served area seniors for 56 years and is comprised of two centers, an inter-generational Art Center, and the largest Meals on Wheels program in Montgomery County. The program served 114,766 meals in 2020 empowering seniors in Upper Dublin and the surrounding areas by offering life-altering resources, like the affordable and/or no-cost meals to approximately 350 homebound seniors daily, Monday through Friday. During the past year, with seniors unable to safely leave home, the organization ensured that the older adults it serves remained safe, independent, and engaged, whether it was through a home visit, a care package from the center, meals, or a visit by a staff member. The daily programs make the lives of Upper Dublin seniors more pleasant and joyful, not just during the last year, but the last five and one-half decades.
The Upper Dublin Medals Planning Committee invites the community to be part of the 37th Annual Upper Dublin Medals Award Ceremony, planned for Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. on the Upper Dublin School District's YouTube channel.
Viewers will have the opportunity to watch and hear the recipient’s acceptance remarks as well as the introductions from their selected award presenters. In addition, former medal recipients will be recognized, along with major sponsors and supporters of the program.
The annual medals program is presented by four partnering groups: Upper Dublin Township; the Fort Washington Business Alliance; Upper Dublin School District; and the Upper Dublin Education Foundation, which benefits from event proceeds. To make a donation in honor of a recipient, please visit udefoundation.org.
Additional details are posted at www.udefoundation.org. Your donation to the education foundation benefits student scholarships, awarded to the student recipients, as well as innovative teaching programs for all grade levels and throughout the school year. Sponsors and citizens may contact Michelle Boas, foundation executive director at mboas@udsd.org or call 646-325-5885.