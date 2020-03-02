UPPER DUBLIN — Proposals to alleviate traffic bottlenecks, present and future, were presented to a roomful of residents at a Feb. 25 Board of Commissioners Planning, Parks and Library Committee meeting.
Jack Smyth, the township’s traffic and transportation engineer, detailed $18.575 million worth of projects recommended to deal with the traffic impact of potential development in the Fort Washington Office Park as it “transitions” into the Greater Fort Washington District.
The $18.5 million is funded by $11.62 million in grants, $700,000 from a developer and a $6.255 million local match, Smyth said.
The GFW zoning district allows new mixed-use and multifamily housing in the park. In addition to a possible 900 residential units, Toll Bros is bringing 900 employees to 1100 Virginia Drive and the township library will move into 520 Virginia Drive by the end of May.
Traffic studies, growth forecasts and predicted distribution of traffic entering and exiting the GFW district, along with the impact on the Dresher triangle, Highland Avenue, Camp Hill and other access to the park were also detailed.
The library move is forecast to produce 340 trips for entry and exit during the weekday PM peak, with distribution assumed 20% to/from Dresher triangle, 25% Highland Avenue, 15% Pinetown Road, 15% Camp Hill, 10% Commerce, Smyth said.
The Toll Bros relocation is expected to add 400 trips during AM peak and 370 at PM peak, with 60% to/from Dresher triangle/Turnpike Virginia Drive and 40% Commerce Drive and Route 309/Turnpike interchange.
Possible mid-rise residential units — 350 in the west, 350 in the east and 200 in the middle of the park — would generate 450 trips in AM peak and 485 in PM, Smyth said. Distribution is assumed 60% to/from Commerce Drive and 309/Turnpike and 40% Dresher triangle/Virginia Drive Turnpike.
“Dwelling units generate fewer trips than an office building,” he said, adding it is anticipated some would use the trail system to get to the train station.
It’s possible a percentage of those living in the park would work there, but the calculations do not assume that, Smyth said.
Smyth recommended two traffic lights: one at Camp Hill Road and Virginia Drive, with right turns from Camp Hill onto Virginia allowed in both directions, which is where “most illegal turns” are currently made. Left turns would be allowed except from 7 to 9 a.m., but no turns from Virginia onto Camp Hill would be permitted.
The second light, or a roundabout, was recommended at Pinetown Road and Highland Avenue. Both would reduce delays at those intersections, according to data presented.
Smyth also recommended a right-in/right-out driveway from the rear of the new library onto Highland.
One of the worst backups appeared to be a 13-minute trip during the AM peak for a vehicle coming down Susquehanna from Twining Road and turning left onto Virginia Drive.
The addition of a left-turn lane at Susquehanna and Fitzwatertown is funded and in design and “should help Twining Road up to Susquehanna,” Smyth said.
To help alleviate the Dresher triangle bottleneck, a stretch of Virginia Drive and Dreshertown Road between Susquehanna and the Woodland Creek memory care center will be expanded to five lanes, eliminating the bollards outside the new facility and dropping to three lanes with a center left-turn lane to Beacon Hill/Bantry Drive, Smyth said. The road widening will impact the Dresher cemetery and two properties on the other side of the road, he said.
Responding to criticism of moving the cemetery, Township Manager Paul Leonard said, “It will only occur with a state permit and consultation with the property owners. It’s an opportunity to improve it slightly and move it slightly.”
The project includes extension of the cross-county trail from Susquehanna to Beacon Hill/Bantry and will take about three years, Smyth said.
“The focus moving forward is to connect the cross-county trail to local trails and sidewalks,” he said.
Phase 2 would extend the trail to the Promenade trail and Welsh Road, he said.
Installation of sidewalk from Dreshertown Plaza to Jarrettown Elementary is slated to start in August with completion targeted for spring 2021, he said.
Timing changes to traffic lights at Susquehanna and Fitzwatertown and Susquehanna and Twining are also proposed, Smyth said.
Construction of a zip ramp from the Fort Washington Interchange into the office park between Best Western and the TruMark lot should be underway by the end of this year, and will have an adaptive traffic signal, he said.
Additional improvements recommended for the future include a double left turn from Susquehanna onto Virginia and minor widening along Susquehanna between Virginia and the Turnpike overpass, as well as minor improvements at the Delaware and Pinetown/Commerce intersection to convert the Pinetown approach from two through lanes with a shared left turn to a protected left turn lane and through lane, Smyth said.
A proposal “is being advanced, but the funding is not there” to complete the Virginia Drive slip ramp by going over the Turnpike and Virginia, connecting to a driveway at LA Fitness, he said, but “could be 10 years out.”
Maureen Farrell, deputy executive director of the Greater Valley Forge TMA, gave a brief presentation on transportation demand management that includes working with companies to set up car pools, provide shuttles and other measures to reduce congestion and improve mobility.