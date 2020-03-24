Tower Health Urgent Care offers six locations dedicated exclusively to COVID-19 assessment and screening. These sites are being established to ease patient access to testing while keeping those with respiratory illness out of the hospitals and physician offices.
The six locations are:
- 10050 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19116
- 215 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355
- 930 West Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974
- 1050 East Philadelphia Avenue, Gilbertsville, PA 19525
- 580 West Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA, 19462
- NEW: 1212 Liggett Avenue, Reading, PA, 19611 (Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
All sites are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of the Liggett Avenue location that will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These sites are focused exclusively on assessing patients with symptoms of respiratory infection. Individuals who present to these locations with symptoms unrelated to respiratory illness will be directed to another THUC location, or other healthcare provider, for treatment depending on the patient's need.
Patients are still encouraged to be screened by their physician and get a prescription for testing prior to visiting one of these six locations to determine if additional screening is recommended. Patients who have a prescription from their physician will bypass the initial assessment at the urgent care site. Patients may also come to the urgent care sites without a prescription from their doctor but will be subject to the required assessment by the urgent care staff to determine if testing is appropriate.
"The team at Tower Health is working diligently to meet the needs of our community during this unprecedented time," said Charles F. Barbera, MD, Vice President of Pre-Hospital and Unscheduled Care at Tower Health. "We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and evaluate how we can best meet the ongoing needs for the communities we serve."
At this time, the COVID-19 Assessment Sites are screening only those who:
Have fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g. cough or shortness of breath) and have at least one exposure risk factor, including:
- Close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case
- Any international travel within the last 14 days
- Any domestic travel to highly affected areas, especially for persons who attended a mass gathering (e.g. a conference)
- Is at risk for severe disease (age>50 years, chronic medical conditions)
- Resides in a congregate setting (e.g. long-term care facility, shelter, group home)
- Is a healthcare worker
- Requires hospitalization for symptoms
- Is presenting with progressive acute respiratory illness with no apparent cause
When testing is completed, specimens will be sent to a laboratory and patients will be notified of their results by either their Primary Care Provider (PCP) or a member of the Tower Health Urgent Care team.