WHITEMARSH -- The Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors recently voted unanimously to adopt an Energy Transition Plan, a step towards eliminating the use of fossil fuels in the township.
The Energy Transition Plan was designed by the Township’s Environmental Advisory Board and community volunteers from the Whitemarsh Renewable Energy Transition Team. The passage of the plan was the first major milestone of the township’s Ready for 100 Resolution, which was passed last year and seeks to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in the township.
The first component of the plan is an energy audit, a survey of township-owned buildings to determine their carbon footprint. The township’s energy audit will take place this month. The audit will provide the township with information concerning energy use in township buildings over the past two years and suggestions for reducing energy consumption and costs. Suggestions will be shared with the Environmental Advisory Board so it can advise the Board of Supervisors on prioritization of the suggestions.
The plan’s goals span seven areas: energy efficiency, ordinances and guidelines, funding, renewable energy supply, transportation (to include all fossil fuel burning equipment), community engagement, and tracking progress. These goals are broken down into more specific projects and strategies in the plan.