WHITPAIN -- Whitpain Township Police and Center Square Fire Company responded to a fire in a vacant house in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, according to a press release from police.
There were no occupants or injuries. The Center Square Fire Police, Wissahickon Fire Department, Fort Washington Fire Department, Norriton Fire Department, Harmonville Fire Department and Second Alarms Ambulance assisted at the scene. West Maple Avenue was closed for a short period of time.
The incident is being investigated by the Whitpain Township Police and the Whitpain Township Fire Marshal's office.