William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill, announced its March events as follows. All programs are virtual.
On-Going Events
Tuesday, March 2, 9, 16, 23 – 10 am Virtual Sensory Storytime
Join Ms. Rachel on Facebook Live 10 a.m. on Tuesday! Ms. Rachel misses you all! Tuesdays just aren’t Tuesdays without you, so we hope you will join us for virtual storytime! Sensory Storytime, regularly occurring at the Library on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m., is designed for children ages 3 – 5. New storytimes air every Tuesday, but you are also welcome to “join” us by watching these previously recorded videos at your convenience!
Tuesday, March 2, 9, 16, 23 – 11 or 11:30 a.m. Virtual Babes & Books Storytime
Join Ms. Rachel on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday! Ms. Rachel misses you all! Tuesdays just aren’t Tuesdays without you, so we hope you will join us for virtual storytime! Babes and Books, regularly occuring at the Library at 11 and again at 11:30 on Tuesdays, is geared towards 18-month-old children and younger. New storytimes air every Tuesday, but you are welcome to “join” us by watching previously recorded videos anytime!
Wednesday, March 3 – 7 p.m. Facebook Live: Nights at the Round Table
Join us on Facebook Live for Nights at the Round Table, a NEW virtual program! The program will feature Librarians Adam Gilbert-Cole (Adult Services/Reference), Rachel Fecho (Children’s), and Sara Huff (Teens) all discussing books in their field that they’re really excited about! For March’s program, we will be discussing: Adam’s pick: Earthlings by Sayaka Murata; Sara’s pick: Out of the Easy by Ruta Sepetys; and Rachel’s pick: Efrén Divided by Ernesto Cisneros. To check out our discussion live, just head to the Facebook Event on our Facebook page at the event date and time. We hope to “see” you there! This event made possible in part by the Mary Knowles Technology Fund of the Friends of William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Thursday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 – 4 p.m. Game On! – Spy School
This program is for children in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. Do you have what it takes to be a spy? You have three weeks to learn the basics – fingerprints, codes and ciphers, powers of observation and disguise. In order to graduate, you’ll have to prove your spy skills. Don’t worry, spies work together! Sign up and receive your super-secret spy kit to get started.
Friday, March 5, 12, 19, 26 – 10:15 a.m. Music & Movement
Join Ms. Eileen on Facebook Live! Enjoy a fun-filled program of music and movement! This 30-minute, online program involves singing, move-along songs and lots of fun. Best for 18 months to preschool. If you are not able to participate live, the program will be available to be viewed for 24 hours.
Friday, March 5 – 4:30 p.m. Virtual Youth Advisory Board Meeting
The Library’s Youth Advisory Board is a group of teens in grades 6-12 who create, plan, and host events at the Library. They also participate in community service projects and help advise the Library on a number of teen-related topics. Each month they have anywhere from 1-3 events, including, teen, children, and family programs. Meetings typically take place on the first Friday of every month and run from 4:30-6 p.m. via Zoom. No invitation is required to become a member of the YAB, just stop by a meeting and see what it’s like! (Please note that the Library is closed to the general public at 5 p.m. on Fridays.) The advisor for the YAB is Teen Librarian Sara Huff. If you have any questions about the YAB, contact her at shuff@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441, ext. 113. All YAB members must first fill out a volunteer application.
Monday, March 8, 15, 22, 29 – 4 p.m. Maker Monday – A Month of Clay
Calling all third, fourth and fifth graders! Join Ms. Eileen for four Mondays in March, where we’ll learn how to make air dry clay and then use it to make pins, pendants, beads, and more! Space is limited to the first fifteen registrations. Supplies will be provided. Registration is for all four weeks. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Monday, March 8, 22 – 4 p.m. CEP Zoom Hangout
This event is part of our Connecting Exceptional People program series. For more information, contact Teen Librarian Sara Huff at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Wednesday, March 10 – 6:30 p.m. Virtual Q Crew
LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! Come discuss past and current topics, issues, and events in a safe space. The Q Crew meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 6:30-8pm. No registration is required. This program is for teens (6-12th grade) and is courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, March 17 – 3 p.m. Book Club (Zoom)
Join us on Zoom for a virtual book discussion on Zoom! This event made possible in part by the Mary Knowles Technology Fund of the Friends of William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, March 17 – 6:30 p.m. Virtual Pajama Storytime
Pajama Storytime meets on Facebook LIVE at 6:30 p.m. Ms. Rachel misses you all! We hope you will join us LIVE at 6:30 p.m. for virtual PJ Storytime! Pajama Storytime is designed for families with children through age 7, and is typically held one Wednesday per month at 6:30 p.m. If you can’t make it live, feel free to “join” us by watching any/all of our virtual storytimes at your convenience!
Friday, March 19 – 6:30 p.m. Virtual Connecting Exceptional People Social
Please note that this social will be taking place virtually. Teen Librarian Sara Huff will send out an email with the link and password to access the social earlier in the week. If you have questions contact Sara at shuff@mclinc.org! Young adults ages 18+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm) that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space. Each month is themed, and we’ve had everything from Square-Dancing, to Picnic and Lawn Games, to Around the World in 180 Minutes. Participants and/or their guardians are responsible for determining if the participant should be accompanied by an aide or guardian. If you can, bring a snack or dessert to share. (Gluten-free treats are also appreciated.) This program is held in partnership with Whitemarsh Township Parks and Recreation, and is made possible in part by a grant from CCRES. For more information contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Wednesday, March 24 – 6:30 p.m. Rainbow Reads with Rachel
Join Ms. Rachel on Facebook LIVE at 6:30 p.m.! Once upon a time, LGBTQ+ parents and/or children had a hard time finding their family’s faces and feelings in the pages of children’s books, and it can still be a challenge, but there are a lot more books out there than you may realize! And of course, these books aren’t just for those with one or more LGBTQ+ family members, they are for everyone! Everyone needs books that reflect their own lives and experiences, AND everyone needs books that provide windows into those of others. Join Ms. Rachel on a journey to discover the rich, diverse world of picture books featuring children and families living their lives authentically and expressing themselves with vibrancy and joy!
Friday, March 26 – 7:00 p.m. Horror Book Club (Zoom)
New Horror Book Club! Do you enjoy stories about ghosts, vampires, or even non-supernatural spooks? Join us every 4th Friday @7pm for a virtual book discussion hosted on Zoom!
Special Events
Tuesday, March 2 – 4 p.m. Let’s Celebrate Seuss!
We’re thrilled to announce the return (albeit virtually) of Mr. Matt and Turtle Dance Music! Mr. Matt will be bringing his contagious enthusiasm and silliness to us live via Zoom in this celebration of Dr. Seuss’s 117th birthday. This special music concert will celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel’s best known works including The Cat In The Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, Oh The Places You Will Go!, Yertle the Turtle, The Sneetches, And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street and many more! The show will engage children of all ages with songs, comedy, bubbles, and music technology, and it is also crafted for children on the Autism Spectrum. Each song is accompanied by hands-on, visual, and sensory experiences designed to help kids learn and have fun at the same time. Kids will dance, sing, and learn about the biography of Theodor Seuss Geisel. Parents, teachers and caregivers are also welcome to join the fun! Sponsored by the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. There is no limit on the number of attendees, BUT you will need the Zoom link in order to join the fun, so registration is required! Register online.
Thursday, March 4 – 7 p.m. Petra: The Rose-Red City Half as Old as Time — with Dr. Steve
Nestled in a mountainous basin in a remote, rugged corner of Jordan lies the magnificent ruins of the ancient city of Petra, recently named as one of the “New Seven Wonder of the Ancient World.” This richly illustrated presentation takes the audience on a virtual tour of this “lost” city that dates back more than 2,000 years. Famed for its rock-cut tombs and monuments, including a Roman theater capable of seating as many as 8,500 people, Petra served for a time as one of the major trading centers of the ancient world. It served also as a backdrop for scenes in the movie, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”Petra was abandoned after a series of earthquakes in about 500 AD and was not “rediscovered” until 1812. As you will see, many mysteries still lay buried in the sands of ancient Jordan. Our journey also includes stops in nearby Wadi Rum, the spectacular canyon where portions of the famous movie, “Lawrence of Arabia,” were filmed, and at Aqaba, Jordan’s resort on the Red Sea.”
Monday, March 8 – All Day March Teen Take and Make #1: Zen Gardens
Teens, join us each month for Take and Makes! Each Take and Make kit will include all you need for a craft project you can do at home. For this Take and Make you’ll get supplies to make a Zen Garden! What you’ll get in your kit: Wooden base, Sand, Decorative rocks, Greenery, Wooden rake to make designs in the sand, and Shells. How it works: Sign up via our online calendar. Starting the day of the program, your items will be ready for you via our curbside pickup! No need to call and schedule. Teen Librarian Sara Huff will let you know via email when they are ready. They’ll be in a brown paper bag with your name on it. Your bag with include most of the items necessary for the project, but you might have to supply some items, such as scissors and a pencil. Enjoy the project, and please send pictures to Sara via her email at the end of this webpage! She’d love to see them. This program is for teens (6-12th grade) and is courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Thursday, March 11 & Friday, March 12 – 4 p.m. Formal Wear Giveaway! (Day #1 & #2)
Welcome to the 2021 Formal Wear Giveaway! Students in middle school and high school are invited to attend any of our Giveaway dates to go “shopping” for FREE formal wear! For more information on the Giveaway, and to register, click check our online calendar. Please note that we will not be running a donation drive this year. Thank you to last year’s donors for making this year’s Giveaway possible!
Saturday, March 13 – 11 a.m. Formal Wear Giveaway! (Day #3)
Sunday, March 14 – 1 p.m. Formal Wear Giveaway! (Day #4)
Sunday, March 14 – 1 p.m. Pi Day Celebration
Teens are invited to join our Pi Day Celebration via Zoom! Register online and you’ll be able to pick up your kit, which will include mini pies (including gluten-free if requested)! This program will be hosted by members of the Library’s Youth Advisory Board. Activities will include: Pi memorization contest, Pie-themed mystery puzzle, Pi trivia with Gimkit, and Pie-themed poetry writing. You will be able to pick up your pi(e) kit during the week of the program, starting Monday March 8. Register online and you will be sent the Zoom link. This program is for teens (6-12th grade) and is courtesy of the Mary Knowles Technology Fund and the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. The William Jeanes Memorial Library is not responsible for any food-borne illness or food allergies as a result of this recipe or program. Please partake at your own risk.
Monday, March 22 – All Day March Teen Take and Make #2: Bookshelf Dioramas
Teens, join us each month for Take and Makes! Each Take and Make kit will include all you need for a craft project you can do at home. For this Take and Make you’ll get supplies to make a Bookshelf Diorama, and you can even pick out which castle you’d like in it! What you’ll get in your kit: Cardboard box, White “fluff” for snow, Castle printout of your choosing and train tracks printout, White felt, Mini tree and mini lamppost, Fairy lights, and Tacky glue. How it works: Sign up via our online calendar. Starting the day of the program, your items will be ready for you via our curbside pickup! No need to call and schedule. Teen Librarian Sara Huff will let you know via email when they are ready. They’ll be in a brown paper bag with your name on it. Your bag with include most of the items necessary for the project, but you might have to supply some items, such as scissors and a pencil. Enjoy the project, and please send pictures to Sara via her email at the end of this webpage! She’d love to see them. This program is for teens (6-12th grade) and is courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Friday, March 26 – 3 p.m. Among Us!
Are you sus? Play Among Us with Teen Librarian Sara and members of the Library’s Youth Advisory Board! We will use Zoom to discuss during the game. Players will need to have the Among Us game downloaded prior to the program. Register online! This program is for teens (6-12th grade) and is courtesy of the Mary Knowles Technology Fund and the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.