William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill, announces a schedule of virtual events for November:
On-Going Events
Tuesday, November 3, 10, 17--10:00am Virtual Sensory Storytime
Join Ms. Rachel on Facebook LIVE at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday! Ms. Rachel misses you all! Tuesdays just aren’t Tuesdays without you, so we hope you will join us for virtual storytime! Sensory Storytime, regularly occurring at the Library on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m., is designed for children ages 3 – 5. New storytimes air every Tuesday, but you are also welcome to “join” us by watching previously recorded videos at your convenience!
Tuesday, November 3, 10, 17--11:00am Virtual Babes & Books Storytime
Join Ms. Rachel on Facebook LIVE at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday! Ms. Rachel misses you all! Tuesdays just aren’t Tuesdays without you, so we hope you will join us for virtual storytime! Babes and Books, regularly occurring at the Library at 11:00 and again at 11:30 on Tuesdays, is geared towards 18-month-old children and younger. New storytimes air every Tuesday, but you are welcome to “join” us by watching previously recorded videos anytime!
Tuesday, November 3--7:00pm Virtual Trivia Night
Join us for a fun virtual trivia night! Note: You will need TWO different devices to play. We will be streaming the questions via Zoom Webinar, and you will answer the questions via Kahoot on your smartphone or another device. You can download the app (iOS store or Android) or visit kahoot.it in your smartphone browser.
You will need to include a name and email address in your registration. Trivia content will be family-friendly, but the questions are geared towards teens and adults. This program is courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Friday, November 6—4:30 Virtual Youth Advisory Board Meeting
For the foreseeable future YAB meetings will take place virtually via Zoom. If you are interested in attending a virtual meeting, contact Teen Librarian Sara Huff at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441.
The Library’s Youth Advisory Board is a group of teens in grades 6-12 who create, plan, and host events at the Library. They also participate in community service projects and help advise the Library on a number of teen-related topics. Each month they have anywhere from 1-3 events, including, teen, children, and family programs. Meetings typically take place on the first Friday of every month and run from 4:30-6pm. No invitation is required to become a member of the YAB, just stop by a meeting and see what it’s like! (Please note that the Library is closed to the general public at 5pm on Fridays.)
The advisor for the YAB is Teen Librarian Sara Huff. If you have any questions about the YAB, contact her at shuff@mclinc.org or call 610-828-0441, ext. 113. All YAB members must first fill out a volunteer application. Refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, November 11--6:30pm Virtual Pajama Storytime
Join us for Pajama Storytime on Facebook LIVE! Ms. Rachel misses you all! We hope you will join us LIVE at 6:30 p.m. for virtual PJ Storytime! Pajama Storytime is designed for families with children through age 7, and is typically held one Wednesday per month at 6:30 p.m. If you can’t make it live, feel free to “join” us by watching any/all of our virtual storytimes at your convenience!
Wednesday, November 11—6:30pm Virtual Q Crew
Note: Q Crew meetings are now taking place virtually, via Zoom. For more information, contact Teen Librarian Sara Huff at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113. LGBTQ+ teens and teen allies are invited to join the Library’s Q Crew! Come discuss past and current topics, issues, and events in a safe space. Plus, snacks and crafts.
The Q Crew meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30pm. No registration is required. Just come by! This program is for teens (6th-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Monday, November 16--7:00pm Virtual Teen Book Chat
Do you like to read? Join us to talk about, what else, books! Talk about what you’re reading, and maybe you’ll get ideas for books to read next! This program is open to teens (6-12th grade) and is courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library. Register online so we know to expect you and we can send you the Zoom info!
Monday, November 23—6:30pm Virtual Teen Anime Club
Teens, do you enjoy manga and anime? Join our Anime Club! Bring your friends (and make new ones!) as you discuss and watch. This fall, Anime Club will take place monthly via Discord. To be signed up for the Anime Club email list, contact Hillary Hunter at hhunter@mclinc.org. This program is for teens (6-12th grade). Program courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Special Events
Sunday, November 1—8:00pm Building Extravaganza (gr. 3-5) – ALL OCTOBER!
Kids in grades 3-5 are invited to join our Building Extravaganza program, created and hosted by members of the Library’s Youth Advisory Board! It’s pretty simple, just build something at home that represents your community to you – it can be your home, town, whatever you’d like! Be creative and use whatever type of building supplies you have: Legos, Lincoln Logs, blocks, etc. We will be taking submissions from October 1st – November 1st.
Then, use this Google Form to submit your building creation! Once you do that, join us on Sunday, November 8th for the Awards Ceremony via Zoom! We’ll highlight each submission and give out certificates. Be sure to check back on our website and Facebook page – we’ll be spotlight submissions as they come in!
Monday, November 2, 16, 30 – 4:00pm CEP Zoom Hangout
This event is part of our Connecting Exceptional People program series. For more information, contact Teen Librarian Sara Huff at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Wednesday, November 4 – 7:00pm Facebook Live: Nights at the Round Table
Join us on Facebook Live for Nights at the Round Table, a NEW virtual program! The program will feature Librarians Adam Gilbert-Cole (Adult Services/Reference), Rachel Fecho (Children’s), and Sara Huff (Teens) all discussing books in their field that they’re really excited about!
For October’s program, we will be discussing:
Adam’s pick: American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson
Sara’s pick: Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown
Rachel’s pick: Dreamers by Yuyi Morales
To check out our discussion live, just head to our Facebook page at the event date and time. We hope to “see” you there!
Thursday, November 5 – 4:00pm Learn Animal Origami (gr. 2-4)
Kids in grades 2-4 are invited to learn animal origami with members of the Library’s Youth Advisory Board! This program is for all skill levels- whether you’re new to origami or can fold like a master. Those who sign up will be able to pick up origami paper before the program. Kids are asked to have a guardian with them during the program to help with some of the steps. The program will take place via Zoom with staff presence, and is courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Sunday, November 8 – 4:00pm Building Extravaganza Awards Ceremony
If you submitted a building creation to our Building Extravaganza program, join us via Zoom for the Awards Ceremony! It will run about 30 minutes.
Friday, November 13 – 7:00pm Virtual Trivia Night: Gilmore Girls
Join us for a fun virtual trivia night, based on Gilmore Girls, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its premiere! This trivia was created and will be hosted by members of the Library’s Youth Advisory Board. Questions will be pulled from seven seasons of the show (not including A Year in the Life) as well as some behind the scenes trivia! For more information on how to play and to register, please visit our online events calendar.
Monday, November 16--8:00am Grab and Go: Apple Crafts--ALL WEEK!
Join the Library’s Youth Advisory Board for grab and go crafts based on everyone’s favorite fall treat: apples! During the third week of November, project supplies will be available at the children’s circulation desk. Projects will be geared towards younger elementary grades. Once you grab the supplies, watch the tutorial videos the YAB volunteers made and follow along! The videos will be made available this week as well. Program supplies courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, November 18--6:30pm FB Live: Rainbow Reads with Rachel
Join Ms. Rachel on Facebook LIVE at 6:30 p.m.! Once upon a time, LGBTQ+ parents and/or children had a hard time finding their family’s faces and feelings in the pages of children’s books, and it can still be a challenge, but there are a lot more books out there than you may realize! And of course, these books aren’t just for those with one or more LGBTQ+ family members, they are for everyone! Everyone needs books that reflect their own lives and experiences, AND everyone needs books that provide windows into those of others. Join Ms. Rachel on a journey to discover the rich, diverse world of picture books featuring children and families living their lives authentically and expressing themselves with vibrancy and joy! For now, Rainbow Reads with Rachel will be a Facebook Live event, with the intention of it becoming a regular Library program once we reopen.
Friday, November 20 – 6:00pm Connecting Exceptional People Young Adult Social: Theatre Workshop
*For the foreseeable future, CEP socials will take place virtually via Zoom. * Young adults ages 18+ with special needs are invited to our monthly Connecting Exceptional People (“CEP”) socials! CEP is a social series (held on the third Friday of every month from 6-9pm) that gives young adults with special needs the opportunity to meet and socialize, have fun, and gain new experiences, all in a safe space.
Each month is themed, and we’ve had everything from Square-Dancing, to Picnic and Lawn Games, to Around the World in 180 Minutes. For more information, contact Sara Huff, Teen Librarian at shuff@mclinc.org or 610-828-0441, ext. 113.
Monday, November 23 – 1:00pm Red Cross Blood Drive
Give back to your community and become a blood donor at William Jeanes Memorial Library! Appointments for this drive are available every fifteen minutes from 1:00 to 6:00 PM. To schedule your time slot, you can call or email Adam Gilbert-Cole at 610-828-0441 ext. 103 or acole@mclinc.org, visit redcrossblood.org and search for William Jeanes Library, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS and a concierge will assist you.
Tuesday, November 24--7:00pm Virtual Trivia Night: Schitt’s Creek
Join us for a fun virtual trivia night, based on television show and recent multiple Emmy-winner Schitt’s Creek! Note: You will need TWO different devices to play. We will be streaming the questions via Zoom Webinar, and you will answer the questions via Kahoot on your smartphone or another device. You can download the app (iOS store or Android) or visit kahoot.it in your smartphone browser.
You will need to include a name and email address in your registration. Trivia content will be family-friendly, but the questions are geared towards teens and adults. This program is courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
Wednesday, November 25--7:00pm Take It and Make It: Pumpkin Spice Mug Cake
Teens, join us each month for Take It and Make Its! Each Take It and Make It kit will include a craft project that you can do at home, while following along with our Zoom tutorial! This program is for teens (6-12th grade) and is courtesy of the Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library.
How it works:
a) Sign up via the form online, b) The week prior to the program your items will be ready for you via our curbside pickup! No need to call and schedule. They’ll be in a brown paper bag with your name on it. Your bag will include most of the items necessary for the project, but you might have to supply some items, such as scissors and a pencil, c) If you’d like, join us for the Zoom tutorial. Your bag will also include directions for the project if you can’t make the Zoom. When you register, you’ll automatically get sent an email confirmation with the Zoom link included.