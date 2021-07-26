BLUE BELL -- The Wissahickon School Board has appointed Angela Farlow as the new principal of Blue Bell Elementary School.
She has more than 20 years of K-5 and middle school teaching experience, joining the Wissahickon ranks in 2007 as a language arts teacher. For the past two years, she served as assistant principal at Wissahickon Middle School.
“Ms. Farlow will be an excellent leader for Blue Bell Elementary School. She knows good teaching and learning and is committed to continuous improvement. Equally important, she knows what it takes to foster a welcoming, nurturing school environment,” said district Superintendent James Crisfield.
Prior to Wissahickon, Farlow worked for the School District of Philadelphia, as a reading and social studies teacher for five years and a 4th and 5th grade teacher for seven years.
Farlow received her M.S., Elementary Education, from the University of Delaware, her Master’s in Educational Administration from Gwynedd Mercy College and holds a Principal Certification and Instructional Certification for Elementary, Middle School English and Middle School Social Studies.