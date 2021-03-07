AMBLER -- Amid the pandemic, Wissahickon High School has beenp preparing its annual musical as something very different and very special.
The musical will be streamed on Friday March 12 and Saturday March 13 at 7:30 p.m. and it features a monumental undertaking by students.
The musical is "WORKING," written by Stephen Schwartz (composer of musicals including Wicked and Pippen), and also includes music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Taylor.
The show focuses on the people who keep the country running, and who over the past year have been in the forefront of everyone's minds: the firemen, the teachers, the construction workers, food delivery people, the flight attendants, the people who clean schools and make meals.
The show also looks at the formative dynamics of mothers, fathers, and being a member of the modern American family. In a time when essential workers are very much in our minds, and we are doing everything from home with our families, this musical is a timely reminder of the people who enable us to live and thrive day to day -- even through a global crisis.
To accentuate the truly unique nature of this year's production, at no time has the company of the musical been in the same room once since the beginning of rehearsals; every single singing, dancing and acting rehearsal has taken place entirely through Teams meetings.
The performers needed to find their stage within their own homes -- film their dance numbers, solo songs and acting moments -- and share their performances with John Conahan, musical advisor, to compile into the final performance video, which will be streamed through the website showtix4u.com.
Students met with our choreographer Joe Cicala for online dance class and follow-up video study; actors met with stage coaches Charles McClelland and Tracee Zevan for rehearsal and study of their monologues and scenes, and all singing rehearsals and performance meetings, were held with Conahan.
Using study files and pre-recorded performance accompaniments, the company was able to rehearse their parts in their own homes, jump into costumes, and record performances in their kitchen, basement, or dining room "stages", and share them.
The musical production will be shared free of charge. The high school musical staff is requesting donations from community members who feel moved to make a donation in lieu of tickets, but it is entirely optional.
Streaming tickets need to be reserved in advance via the website www.showtix4u.com/events/wissahickon in order to view the streaming video. Ticket reservations began on Monday, March 8, through the website, and all information was available as of March 8 on the music department performed by exceptional WHS students who are going above and beyond to sing, dance, and perform for our community."