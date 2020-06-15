BLUE BELL -- Calling all readers, ages 0 to 100+, your minds and hearts can help Wissahickon Valley Public Library reach its goals in their 2020 Summer Reading Challenge, “Our Community Reads, Our Community Cares" through August 14.
Readers will participate in various reading challenges, from completing books to writing book reviews and receive chances to win the grand prize from your age group at the end of summer.
Log your books easily online using the Beanstack app or download a paper log available on the library website. Instructions will be available at www.wvpl.org.
Earn more badges by completing challenges to do simple acts of kindness at home, in your neighborhood and in the community!
For every book read, a donor has agreed to donate $1 to the Ambler Branch renovation project, up to $1500!
What can be more fulfilling to know that our community reads AND our community cares? Let’s read together and spread a little joy in our world.
Complete details on “Our Community Reads, Our Community Cares” are available at www.wvpl.org. Contact events@wvpl.org for any questions.