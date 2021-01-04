Wissahickon Middle School art educator Ami Kardos gathered a small band of student artists to enter a themed “Winter Holidays” contest run by Empire Car Covers. The socially-distanced, masked students submitted their multiple-imaged theme "Nightmare before Christmas." The Wissahickon Middle School team won the $250 third place prize in the contest. Students pictured are James Castor, Delaney Hall, Gabe Dietrich, Maria Rivera, Josh Rao, Maddy Marcy, Viivi Ronalter, Lucas Weinstock, Ella Stevenson and Sophia Campolongo. The front hood is showing Krampus, who in Central European folklore, is a horned, anthropomorphic figure described as "half-goat, half-demon", who, during the Christmas season, punishes children who have misbehaved. This contrasts with Saint Nicholas, who rewards the well-behaved with gifts. The sides of the car depict everything from Snoopy and other beloved cartoon characters, Winter Wonderland imagery, Hanukkah menorah with latkes and dreidel, elves and the end to 2020 with a New Year’s Eve countdown and fireworks. The tailgate depicts Santa’s Slay Belles balancing out the theme of naughty and nice.
Middle School students win art prize
