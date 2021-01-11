AMBLER -- Children turning 5 on or before September 1, 2021 are eligible to enter kindergarten in the Wissahickon School District.
The elementary schools in the Wissahickon School District will be holding a virtual pre-registration overview for the parents of kindergarteners who will be new to the district in the 2021-2022 school year.
The kindergarten overview for Blue Bell, Lower Gwynedd, Shady Grove, and Stony Creek Elementary schools will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Beginning on January 27th, the recorded sessions will also be available to view on the WSD website. The overview will include a welcome by the building principal, an overview of the kindergarten program, and information from our school counselor and nurse.
Parents of current students are encouraged to share this information with friends and neighbors who may be registering their children in the Wissahickon School District for the 2021-2022 school year.
For more information and to access the links to the Pre-Registration Overview, visit https://www.wsdweb.org/departments/registration/kindergarten-registration