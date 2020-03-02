Jacqlyn Gallagher, fifth grade teacher at Blue Bell Elementary in the Wissahickon School District, was selected as one of 20 outstanding and dedicated teachers in the region for the 2019-2020 Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award. Recipients of this award receive $1,000 towards classroom expenses and the recipient’s school also receives a $1,000 award.
Gallagher is recognized as “a devoted classroom teacher, colleague, and friend to everyone who crosses the threshold of Blue Bell Elementary School” – someone who “lives, eats, and breathes teaching.”
In addition to her work with the students, and beyond the scope of her position, Gallagher serves as a mentor to new teachers within the district and others from outside our district come to observe her teaching skills and strategies. She serves on the district Language Arts committee, helping to research and write the latest, research based curriculum for our district.